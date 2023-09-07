Advancements in Atherosclerosis Treatments Fuel Expansion of the Global Market to 2032

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Atherosclerosis Drugs Market By Drug Type, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global atherosclerosis drugs market, valued at $20.60 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth and is estimated to reach $27.71 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% from 2023 to 2032.

Atherosclerosis is a medical condition characterized by the narrowing of arteries due to plaque buildup, leading to stiffened artery walls, increased blood pressure, and a heightened risk of conditions such as heart attacks, coronary artery diseases, and peripheral artery diseases.

Atherosclerosis drugs play a vital role in reducing plaque formation, managing cholesterol levels, reducing inflammation, preventing blood clots, and improving blood flow. Commonly used atherosclerosis drugs include antiplatelet medications like aspirin, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors to lower blood pressure, and beta-blockers for heart attack prevention and blood pressure management.

Market Dynamics:

- Drivers:

  • Surge in obesity in the populace.
  • Increase in government initiatives to promote a healthy lifestyle.
  • Development of new treatments for atherosclerosis.

- Restraints:

  • Side effects of atherosclerosis drugs.

- Opportunities:

  • Growth opportunities in emerging markets.

The growth of the global atherosclerosis drugs market is primarily driven by the alarming increase in cardiovascular disorders. Additionally, the rising awareness of early diagnosis and treatment of atherosclerosis is boosting the demand for these drugs, positively impacting market growth. However, the high cost associated with the research and development (R&D) of atherosclerosis drugs presents a potential challenge. On the flip side, increased investments in novel drug therapeutics by both public and private sectors offer lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the surge in healthcare expenditure, both in developed and developing countries, is driving demand for atherosclerosis drugs as healthcare providers aim to provide the latest and most effective treatments to their patients.

Key Market Segments:

  • Drug Type: Segments include anti-platelet and anticoagulants, cholesterol-lowering medication, ACE inhibitors, and others.
  • Route of Administration: Options include oral and injectable.
  • Distribution Channel: Classifications comprise hospital pharmacies, online providers, and drug stores and retail pharmacies.
  • Region: The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players:

  • Amgen Inc.
  • AstraZeneca
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Lupin
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Viatris Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

  • Quantitative analysis of market segments, trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2022 to 2032.
  • Identification of prevailing market opportunities.
  • Assessment of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
  • Porter's five forces analysis for informed decision-making.
  • In-depth segmentation analysis for market insights.
  • Benchmarking of major market players.
  • Comprehensive analysis of regional and global trends, players, segments, and growth strategies.

The global atherosclerosis drugs market is on a trajectory of steady expansion, driven by the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and increased awareness of preventive measures and treatments. For an in-depth analysis of the market, refer to the complete report.

