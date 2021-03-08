Advancements in Automotive Engine Systems Centred on Filtration Systems Underscores Growth in Automotive Engine Air Filter Market, Efforts to curb Greenhouse Gas Emissions Underlying Growth Factor: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A number of factors influence developments in the automotive industry across the globe, which comprises developments, regulatory changes, emerging technology, and changing market demand. Initiatives to minimize the level of greenhouse gas emissions and environmental issues have driven automotive innovation over the last few years. In addition to that, there have been major advancements in automotive engine systems whereby filtration systems have become a crucial component. Research and development activities have accelerated in the recent years because developed countries around the globe, including the UK and the US, are concentrating more on improving energy efficiency throughout the automotive industry– an emerging trend that is predicted to remain throughout the projected timeline. Riding on the back of these market drivers, the global automotive engine air filter market is likely to observe growth over assessment timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

The global automotive engine air filter market is anticipated to reach around US$ 700 Mn by 2030, expanding at a growth rate of 2% CAGR over the forecast timeframe, from 2020 to 2030. Consumers' increased purchasing power and per capita income are encouraging them to purchase cars, which is a major factor driving the global automotive engine air filter market. The market is also prophesized to be influenced by automakers' uptake of automobile parts that improve vehicle performance.

Key Findings of Market Report

Air Filter Design to Remain a Crucial Element Amongst the Industry Participants

Automotive companies are continuously devoting resources to better the efficiency of their engines and coming up with solutions that are in line with ongoing initiatives to protect the environment. Players in the global automotive engine air filter market are foreseen to concentrate on enhancing the performance of their products as the efficiency of these air filters influences the engine's longevity. This move is likely to ensure optimum fuel efficiency in automobiles ranging in size from large to small. Although manufacturers are expected to concentrate on introducing high-quality items, product development plans are expected to be designed with maintenance in mind. This aspect is expected to keep automotive engine air filter designs a key subject matter of interest amongst industry participants, which is likely to foster growth of the global automotive engine air filter market in the near future.

Development of New Technologies Expected to Better New Filtration Systems

To get through the increasingly fierce competitive market, businesses in this market are anticipated to concentrate on the production of new technologies of filtration. To boost performance of the engine, innovations and market developments are focusing on improving the capability of particulate trapping. Market players are primarily concentrating their efforts on developing new technologies that would reduce airflow restriction, particle-removal quality, and improve dirt-holding capability. Although improving engine efficiency is likely to stay the primary goal, research is predicted to focus on the material type used throughout the system of filtration. Nano-fiber has evolved as an appropriate medium of filtration as a result of significant emphasis on enhancing filtration performance. The introduction of tier 4 engines has hastened the production of new media of filtration, which is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market in near future.

Automotive Engine Air Filter Market: Growth Drivers

The automotive engine air filter market is currently aimed at providing dust-free air to automobile's engine compartment to better efficiency and consistency of the air-fuel mixture. The rich mixture offers improvement in automobile efficiency whilst consuming less fuel.

Automakers are adapting to the strict rules and regulations relating to vehicle performance and emissions. Regulations enforced by various regulatory bodies and government authorities throughout Asia Pacific , Europe , and North America are being adopted widely.

Global Automotive Engine Air Filter Market: Key Competitors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Filtrak BrandT GmbH

Fildex Filter Canada Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

UFI Filter SpA.

Mann+Hummels

Global Automotive Engine Air Filter Market: Segmentation

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Material Type

Paper

Cotton Gauze

Foam [Polyurethane]

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

