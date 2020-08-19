Advancements in Canine Arthritis: University of Pennsylvania Clinical Trial Data Shows 'Big Barker' Therapeutic Mattress Reduces Pain & Improves Mobility in Large Breed Dogs

New pilot study offers innovative avenue for treatment of osteoarthritis, a condition which afflicts more than 22 million dogs in the U.S.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Results from UPenn's single-arm study of Big Barker dog beds show significant improvements in pain, mobility, and restfulness for large dogs with arthritis. The study observed 40 large dogs, each with a confirmed diagnosis, over 38 nights; owners reported life-changing benefits.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common joint disease diagnosed by veterinarians, a major cause of inactivity in larger breeds. OA occurs when bone cartilage deteriorates, leaving joint-bone connections inflamed. With no cure-all on the market, simple activities become painful, and in some cases, present life threatening scenarios for older dogs.

"It's an innovative idea, that we could tackle this with a quality mattress," said Dr. Sarah Wooten, DVM. "This study validates that a Big Barker bed is a useful tool in a multi-modal approach to OA treatment. It should be a basic standard of care for large breed dogs."

During the study, each dog slept on a therapeutic, 7-inch mattress made with a proprietary 3-layered OrthoMedicTM blend of high-density foam. The study data showed clinically significant improvements in Pain Severity, Pain Interference, Joint Function, Joint Stiffness, Gait, and Quality of Life.

Activity monitors on the dogs' collars tracked night-time movement to assess rest quality. More than half the dogs showed significant improvement, at least 13% decrease in activity. 25% experienced a 33% decrease.

"Dogs sleep for up to 18 hours per day." Eric Shannon, Founder of Big Barker, explained. "Our choice in bedding can have significant impacts on their health and happiness."

Big Barker's technology is designed for lifetime support, eliminating uncomfortable pressure points and buffering ground-limb impact. The data shows that participating dogs had an easier time with basic daily activity — walking, running, jumping, climbing — after just 38 nights.

"Our dogs can't tell us what's wrong," says Shannon, a large dog owner himself. "It's up to us to do our best to keep them as healthy as possible."

