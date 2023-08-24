Advancements in Diagnosis and Treatment Fuel Rising Prevalence of Thalassemia, Driving Market to 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thalassemia Market (2023-2028) by Type, Disease Type, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive overview and detailed insights into the global thalassemia market.

It covers data and analysis related to thalassemia prevalence, treatment methods, market size, growth drivers, challenges, and market trends across eleven key countries: The United States, Canada, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

The report sources data from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis conducted by the publisher's team of industry experts.

Scope:The report encompasses the following:

A detailed analysis of the global thalassemia market and an in-depth exploration of the key countries

Identification of key growth drivers and challenges on a global scale

Market size evaluation in terms of both volume and value, covering global and country-specific perspectives

Overview of major participants in the global thalassemia market and their market shares in key countries

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Thalassemia

Advancements in Diagnosis and Treatment in Innovation

Restraints

High Cost of the Thalassemia Treatment

Opportunities

Increasing Incidence of Beta-Thalassemia

Current Trends in the Management of Beta Thalassemia

Challenges

Lack of Voluntary Nonremunerated Blood Donors

Market Segmentation



The Global Thalassemia Market is segmented based on Type, Disease Type, End User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Iron Chelating Drugs, Blood Transfusions, Folic Acid Supplements, Gene Therapy, and Others.

The iron chelation Drugs segment grew the most due to rising thalassemia drug demand and public awareness. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the market forecast period. The demand for thalassemia drugs has also increased due to the rising prevalence of thalassemia cases, which is helping the market to grow.

By Disease Type, the market is classified into Alpha and Beta.

The alpha thalassemia segment dominated the market. This is due to increased thalassemia gene therapy demand across North America. Additionally, due to increased R&D activities for alpha thalassemia, the segment for alpha thalassemia is predicted to grow throughout the forecast period.

By End User, the market is classified into Hospitals, Research Institutes, and Others. Collaboration among hospitals, research institutes, and other stakeholders is crucial for enhancing thalassemia care, advancing medical knowledge, and improving the lives of individuals affected by this genetic disorder.

By Geography, the market is classified into the Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

The alpha thalassemia category dominated the market. An increase in thalassemia gene therapy demand across the Americas explains this. Additionally, due to increased R&D activities for alpha thalassemia, the segment for alpha thalassemia is predicted to grow at a CAGR throughout the forecast period.

