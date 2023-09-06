Advancements in Fenestration: North America Doors and Windows Market Driven by Antimicrobial Films and Energy Efficiency Initiatives

06 Sep, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Doors and Windows Market in North America - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America doors and windows market is projected to expand from $65 billion in 2023 to $84.96 billion in 2028, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.56% during the period from 2022 to 2028.
Market Trends & Drivers
Antimicrobial Protection: The integration of antimicrobial films on doors and windows to prevent the growth of germs and bacteria is gaining traction. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for antimicrobial films on doors and windows has surged, particularly in the healthcare sector. This trend enhances safety by reducing viral transmission through surfaces.
Focus on Energy Efficiency: Governments in the region are incentivizing energy-efficient building practices. Initiatives and regulations promoting the adoption of energy-efficient doors and windows are contributing to market growth. Quality doors and windows not only improve insulation but also enhance air quality and reduce exposure to extreme weather conditions.
Industry Restraints
Raw Material Costs: The fluctuating prices of raw materials, such as plastic, timber, and aluminum, contribute significantly to manufacturing expenses. The volatility of raw material costs poses a challenge to profit margins for market vendors, especially with the increasing cost of labor and competition from international manufacturers.
Segmentation Insights
Insights by Product
- Doors (End-user, Type, Material, Installation, Operation)
- Windows (End-user, Type, Material, Installation, Operation)
Insights by End-User
- Residential (Doors, Windows)
- Non-Residential (Doors, Windows)
Insights by Type
- Exterior (Doors, Windows)
- Interior (Doors, Windows)
Insights by Material
- Metal (Doors, Windows)
- Plastic (Doors, Windows)
- Wood (Doors, Windows)
- Glass (Doors, Windows)
- Composite (Doors, Windows)
- Other (Doors, Windows)
Insights by Installation
- Replacement (Doors, Windows)
- New Construction (Doors, Windows)
Insights by Operation
- Manual (Doors, Windows)
- Automatic (Doors, Windows)
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Players:
- JELD-WEN
- Anderson Windows & Doors
- Pella
- Cornerstone Building Brands
Other Notable Vendors:
- Crystal Windows
- Masco Corporation
- Optimum Window
- All Seasons Window & Door
- EXTECH
- Bear Wood Windows
- Protective Structures
- St. Cloud Window
- Fyre-Tech
- Harbor All Glass & Mirror
- ASSA ABLOY
- dormakaba Group
- VELUX
- Alside
- Harvey Building Products
- MI Windows and Doors
- Woodgrain
- Champion Windows
- KP Building Products (Farley)
- Hurd Windows & Doors
- Kohltech
- ProVia
- Quaker Window Products
- Simpson Door
Key Questions Addressed
- What is the projected size of the North America doors and windows market?
- What growth rate is expected for the North America doors and windows market?
- What trends are driving growth in the North America doors and windows market?
- Who are the key players in the North America doors and windows market?
- What is the estimated shipments number by 2028 in the North America doors and windows market?
- Which country holds the largest market share in the North America doors and windows market?
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Integration of Photovoltaics in Fenestration
- Growth in US Home Improvement Industry
- Use of Switchable/Smart Glass
- Increase in Use of Antimicrobial Films
Market Growth Enablers
- Rising Demand for Single Homes
- Rising Focus on Energy-Efficient Buildings
- Increasing Innovation in Doors & Windows
- Rising Commercial & Infrastructural Investments
Market Restraints
- Political Disturbance on Supply of Raw Materials
- Emergence of Market Softening Due to Fragmentation
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
249
|
Forecast Period
|
2023 - 2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|
$65 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$84.96 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
4.5 %
|
Regions Covered
|
North America
