Advancements in Genome Sequencing Propel Global RNA Sequencing Market Growth to 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNA Sequencing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RNA sequencing market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by the increasing adoption of RNA sequencing technologies in research activities, particularly involving RNA library preparation. The market is set to further expand due to the accelerated development in the precision medicine sector, which is propelling the demand for RNA sequencing.

Advancements in Genome Sequencing and Precision Medicine Fuel Market Growth

The initiation of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies has led to a significant drop in the cost of genome sequencing over time. This has encouraged emerging economies to adopt a personalized approach, benefiting the RNA sequencing product lines. Moreover, technological advancements in the field have attracted substantial funding to the market. The introduction of RNA sequencing for the assessment of RNA-based drug responses and predictive biomarkers has revolutionized cancer therapy outcomes. The efficient identification of up and down-regulated genes associated with different cancers has been facilitated by RNA sequencing, combined with increased funding from government and non-government organizations, driving the rapid growth of the RNA sequencing market.

Library Preparation Techniques Boost Market Progress in the APAC Region

Globally, North America holds the largest share in the global RNA sequencing market. The region's growth is attributed to the significant market share held by RNA sequencing platforms and consumables segment, driven by persistent technological upgrades. Key players like Illumina in the region, along with increased applications of techniques like ion semiconductor sequencing, are propelling market growth in North America. The Asia Pacific region follows with the second-largest market share. In addition to technological advancements, the RNA sequencing service segment is also expected to grow at an astounding rate over the forecast period. Europe and South America also hold considerable market shares in the global RNA sequencing market during the study period.

Product Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions Drive Market Growth

Prominent companies in the RNA sequencing market include Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Qiagen, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina, Tecan Genomics Inc., Roche Sequencing Solutions (RSS), GE Healthcare (Cytiva), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Sigma Aldrich. Market players are adopting strategies such as constant upgrades and launches to strengthen their position. For instance, Qiagen recently endorsed the therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Kit for an extended scope of application, while Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced the Thermo Scientific AerosolSense Sampler, a novel surveillance solution to detect the presence of in-air pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. Perkin Elmer, Inc. also introduced two "Research Use Only" (RUO) solutions, PKampT VariantDetectT.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030 (US$ Million)

1.2. Global RNA Sequencing Market Incremental Opportunity, 2018 - 2030 (US$ Million)

1.3. Key Industry Trends



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.1.1. Driver 1

2.2.1.2. Driver 2

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.2.1. Restraint 1

2.2.2.2. Restraint 2

2.2.3. Market Opportunities Matrix

2.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Regulatory Guidelines & Reimbursement Scenario

2.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



3. Pricing Analysis, 2022

3.1. Average Selling Price, by Key Regions



4. Global RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

4.1. Global RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

4.1.1. Key Highlights

4.1.1.1. Instruments

4.1.1.2. Reagents & Kits

4.1.1.3. Software

4.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

4.2. Global RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Technology, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

4.2.1. Key Highlights

4.2.1.1. Sequencing by Synthesis

4.2.1.2. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

4.2.1.3. Nanopore Sequencing

4.2.1.4. Single Molecule-based Sequencing

4.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

4.3. Global RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

4.3.1. Key Highlights

4.3.1.1. Diagnostics

4.3.1.2. Personalized Medicine

4.3.1.3. Drug Research & Development

4.3.1.4. Biomarker Research

4.3.1.5. Others

4.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

4.4. Global RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by End User, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

4.4.1. Key Highlights

4.4.1.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

4.4.1.2. Diagnostic Centers

4.4.1.3. Academic & Research Institutes

4.4.1.4. Others

4.4.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

4.5. Global RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

4.5.1. Key Highlights

4.5.1.1. North America

4.5.1.2. Europe

4.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

4.5.1.4. Rest of the World

4.5.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis



5. North America RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

5.1. North America RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

5.1.1. Key Highlights

5.1.1.1. Instruments

5.1.1.2. Reagents & Kits

5.1.1.3. Software

5.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5.2. North America RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Technology, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

5.2.1. Key Highlights

5.2.1.1. Sequencing by Synthesis

5.2.1.2. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

5.2.1.3. Nanopore Sequencing

5.2.1.4. Single Molecule-based Sequencing

5.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5.3. North America RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

5.3.1. Key Highlights

5.3.1.1. Diagnostics

5.3.1.2. Personalized Medicine

5.3.1.3. Drug Research & Development

5.3.1.4. Biomarker Research

5.3.1.5. Others

5.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5.4. North America RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by End User, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

5.4.1. Key Highlights

5.4.1.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

5.4.1.2. Diagnostic Centers

5.4.1.3. Academic & Research Institutes

5.4.1.4. Others

5.4.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5.5. North America RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

5.5.1. Key Highlights

5.5.1.1. U.S.

5.5.1.2. Canada

5.5.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis



6. Europe RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

6.1. Europe RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

6.1.1. Key Highlights

6.1.1.1. Instruments

6.1.1.2. Reagents & Kits

6.1.1.3. Software

6.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.2. Europe RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Technology, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

6.2.1. Key Highlights

6.2.1.1. Sequencing by Synthesis

6.2.1.2. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

6.2.1.3. Nanopore Sequencing

6.2.1.4. Single Molecule-based Sequencing

6.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.3. Europe RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

6.3.1. Key Highlights

6.3.1.1. Diagnostics

6.3.1.2. Personalized Medicine

6.3.1.3. Drug Research & Development

6.3.1.4. Biomarker Research

6.3.1.5. Others

6.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.4. Europe RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by End User, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

6.4.1. Key Highlights

6.4.1.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

6.4.1.2. Diagnostic Centers

6.4.1.3. Academic & Research Institutes

6.4.1.4. Others

6.4.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.5. Europe RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

6.5.1. Key Highlights

6.5.1.1. Germany

6.5.1.2. France

6.5.1.3. U.K.

6.5.1.4. Italy

6.5.1.5. Spain

6.5.1.6. Rest of Europe

6.5.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis



7. Asia Pacific RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

7.1. Asia Pacific RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

7.1.1. Key Highlights

7.1.1.1. Instruments

7.1.1.2. Reagents & Kits

7.1.1.3. Software

7.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7.2. Asia Pacific RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Technology, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

7.2.1. Key Highlights

7.2.1.1. Sequencing by Synthesis

7.2.1.2. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

7.2.1.3. Nanopore Sequencing

7.2.1.4. Single Molecule-based Sequencing

7.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7.3. Asia Pacific RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

7.3.1. Key Highlights

7.3.1.1. Diagnostics

7.3.1.2. Personalized Medicine

7.3.1.3. Drug Research & Development

7.3.1.4. Biomarker Research

7.3.1.5. Others

7.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7.4. Asia Pacific RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by End User, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

7.4.1. Key Highlights

7.4.1.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

7.4.1.2. Diagnostic Centers

7.4.1.3. Academic & Research Institutes

7.4.1.4. Others

7.4.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7.5. Asia Pacific RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

7.5.1. Key Highlights

7.5.1.1. China

7.5.1.2. Japan

7.5.1.3. India

7.5.1.4. South Korea

7.5.1.5. Australia & New Zealand

7.5.1.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis



8. Rest of the World RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

8.1. Rest of the World RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

8.1.1. Key Highlights

8.1.1.1. Instruments

8.1.1.2. Reagents & Kits

8.1.1.3. Software

8.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8.2. Rest of the World RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Technology, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

8.2.1. Key Highlights

8.2.1.1. Sequencing by Synthesis

8.2.1.2. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

8.2.1.3. Nanopore Sequencing

8.2.1.4. Single Molecule-based Sequencing

8.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8.3. Rest of the World RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

8.3.1. Key Highlights

8.3.1.1. Diagnostics

8.3.1.2. Personalized Medicine

8.3.1.3. Drug Research & Development

8.3.1.4. Biomarker Research

8.3.1.5. Others

8.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8.4. Rest of the World RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by End User, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

8.4.1. Key Highlights

8.4.1.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

8.4.1.2. Diagnostic Centers

8.4.1.3. Academic & Research Institutes

8.4.1.4. Others

8.4.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8.5. Rest of the World RNA Sequencing Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

8.5.1. Key Highlights

8.5.1.1. Latin America

8.5.1.2. Middle East & Africa

8.5.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Market Share Analysis

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Agilent Technologies

9.2.1.1. Company Overview

9.2.1.2. Financial Overview

9.2.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2.2. PerkinElmer, Inc.

9.2.3. Thermo Fischer Scientific

9.2.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories

9.2.5. Illumina, Inc.

9.2.6. Takara Bio

9.2.7. CD Genomics

9.2.8. Oxford Nanopore TechnologiesOthers



10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Report Assumptions

10.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Illumina, Inc.

Takara Bio

CD Genomics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

