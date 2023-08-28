Advancements in Genomics and Disease Research Fuel Expansion of Global Single Cell Analysis Market to 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Cell Analysis Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Product (Consumables v/s Instruments), By Technique, By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Single Cell Analysis Market is expected to experience substantial growth with a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the period of 2024 to 2028.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, along with significant technological advancements that have led to substantial investments from life sciences companies and government research initiatives. The escalating adoption of single-cell analysis products to enhance the understanding of molecular biology's central dogma is expected to be a key factor driving market expansion in the forecast period.

In a significant research development in March 2021, researchers from The NHLBI LungMap Consortium and The Human Cell Atlas Lung Biological Network conducted a single-cell meta-analysis involving 1,320,896 cells from 228 individuals across the globe. This endeavor aimed to understand the entry genes of SARS-CoV-2, contributing to the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

The field of personalized medicine is rapidly growing and aims to provide tailored treatments based on an individual's genetic profile. Single cell analysis plays a pivotal role in this sector by enabling the identification of rare cell populations and analyzing individual cells at the molecular level. The rise in personalized medicine's adoption has resulted in an increasing need for tools and technologies facilitating single cell analysis.

This process assists researchers and clinicians in analyzing individual cells to identify molecular changes associated with disease progression. This information is then used to formulate personalized treatment strategies targeting specific molecular pathways. Investments from governments and private organizations into personalized medicine research, including the development of single cell analysis tools, are expected to foster innovation in the field and accelerate the creation of optimized tools for personalized medicine applications.

Single cell analysis is being employed across various domains such as cancer research, immunology, and neuroscience, beyond personalized medicine, indicating further market growth.

Advancements in Genomic and Proteomic Technologies

The growth of genomic and proteomic technologies has significantly influenced the expansion of the global single cell analysis market. These technologies have facilitated the analysis of individual cells at the molecular level, yielding valuable insights into cellular function and disease progression. These technologies allow for high-resolution and sensitive analysis of individual cells, leading to the identification of rare cell populations and individual cell analysis. This high precision is critical for applications such as personalized medicine.

The growth of these technologies has spurred the development of tools optimized for single cell analysis, such as microfluidic devices and high-throughput sequencing platforms. These innovations enable researchers to conduct experiments that were previously unattainable. With the integration of genomic and proteomic technologies with imaging and flow cytometry, there is potential for multi-modal single cell analysis tools and technologies to evolve.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and diabetes, are significant drivers of the global single cell analysis market. Researchers employ single cell analysis to identify molecular changes contributing to the development and progression of chronic diseases. With the need to analyze individual cells for disease understanding, tools and technologies that facilitate single cell analysis are in high demand, propelling the market's growth. As single cell analysis identifies therapeutic targets for chronic diseases, it paves the way for targeted therapies with fewer side effects.

Increasing Government Funding for Life Sciences Research

Government funding plays a pivotal role in the growth of the global single cell analysis market. Governments allocate funds to drive innovation and improve health outcomes through research and development in life sciences, including single cell analysis. This funding supports research studies aiming to understand the molecular mechanisms underlying diseases, thus driving innovation.

Governments also invest in infrastructure that supports life sciences research, which includes developing research facilities and data-sharing platforms. Regulatory support and public-private partnerships are also critical for the growth of this market. Governments ensure that tools and technologies developed for single cell analysis meet safety and efficacy standards.

Market Players

Key players operating in the Global Single Cell Analysis Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGAA, Qiagen N.V., 10X Genomics, Promega Corporation, Illumina, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, and Takara Bio Inc.

