Advancements in Metabolomics and Subsequent Progress in Precision Medicine to Fuel Revenue Growth of the Metabolomics Market: Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has recently published its latest report titled "Metabolomics Market By Product & Services (Metabolomics Separation Tools, Metabolomics Detection Tools, Bioinformatics Tools & Services), By End-Use, By Application, By Indication, and By Region, Forecast to 2028."

According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global metabolomics market size was USD 1.88 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.10 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Metabolomics has emerged as an important tool for clinical research and in diagnosis of human diseases. It provides clinical research with a streamlined systematic approach to understand global changes in metabolism mechanism in response to alteration in nutrition, gut microbiota, environment, and genetic factors. Metabolomics leverages nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and mass spectrometry to produce high quality information. Increasing research and development activities to identify biomarkers and new therapeutic targets is a major factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, metabolomics has the potential to revolutionize precision medicine and is expected to accelerate characterization of metabolic derangements that underlie chronic diseases. This is another factor expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Metabolomics is the comprehensive analysis of metabolites in biological specimen and is widely used to diagnose complex metabolic diseases and monogenic disorders such as inborn errors of metabolism. Metabolomic technology platforms divide the metabolome into subsets of metabolites and develop specific sample preparation and analytical procedures. Rapid development of metabolomics technology platforms and incorporation of metabolomics into research studies has led to generation of answers to complex biological questions that could not addressed by other omics. Metabolomics is also being explored as a platform to study and predict drug toxicities during the preclinical studies. Metabolomics also plays a major role in pharmacogenetics to understand variability in drug metabolism and toxicity. In addition, metabolomics can be utilized to find molecular fingerprints for gene deficiency and increasing R&D activities to explore applications of metabolomics is a key factor expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Metabolomics also holds great potential for the discovery of chemical biomarkers for diseases that can be measured through urine analysis. However, high costs associated with advanced tools and equipment, lack of skilled professionals, and unavailability of advanced scientific research laboratories are some key factors expected to restrain market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Metabolomics Detection Tools Segment to Register Steady CAGR:

Metabolomics detection tools segment revenue is expected to expand at a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to rapid technological advancements in scientific instruments, increasing development of healthcare and research infrastructure, and growing focus on developing better therapies and diagnostic tools.

Academic & Research Institutes Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

Academic & research institutes segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing research and development activities in academic and research institutes, rising investment and funding to accelerate omics research, and growing focus on expanding application scope of metabolomics.

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to dominate other regional markets in terms of revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing healthcare and research expenditure, rapid adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, rising research and development activities, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Asia Pacific to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to growing presence of large pharmaceutical companies in the region, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid advancements in biomarker research, and increasing R&D activities.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Agilent Technologies

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation (SCIEX)

LECO Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Kore Technology Limited

Human Metabolome Technologies Inc.

Market Segmentation:

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global metabolomics market on the basis of product & services, end-use, application, indication, and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028

Metabolomics Separation Tools

Gas Chromatography

High-performance Liquid Chromatography

Ultra-performance Liquid Chromatography

Capillary Electrophoresis

Metabolomics Detection Tools

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

Mass Spectroscopy (MS)

Surface-Based Mass Analysis

Bioinformatics Tools and Services

Bioinformatics Services

Bioinformatics Tools and Database

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Biomarker Discovery

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Testing

Nutrigenomics

Functional Genomics

Personalized Medicines

Others

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Other Indications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

