Advancements in miRNA Report 2022: Companion Diagnostics for Precision Medicine Presents Opportunities

Oct 24, 2022, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advancements in miRNA: Technology Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Accelerated research around RNA-based therapeutics and diagnostics, accompanied by technology advancements in sequencing the human genome, has resulted in a better understanding of the role of miRNA in biological pathways, enhancing its potential in both therapeutics and diagnostics. The successful clinical validation of miRNA diagnostic tests has created several opportunities for miRNA diagnostic companies. The role of miRNAs as circulating biomarkers makes it possible to perform diagnostics from body fluids. The potential of miRNA biomarkers in identifying diseases like thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer is being explored.
miRNA diagnostics is expected to grow further and become prominent in point-of-care diagnostics. The development of miRNA therapeutics has had its challenges with respect to stability and delivery issues. However, newer approaches in the development of antagomiRs (miRNA inhibiting drugs) and agomiRs (miRNA replacement therapy) have shown promising results. miRNA companies have witnessed a highly competitive ecosystem and have been acquired by several larger pharma and diagnostics companies upon their entry into the clinical trial stage.
This study focuses on the developments in miRNA therapeutics and diagnostics. It identifies the factors driving interest in miRNA research as well as those affecting the commercialization of miRNA therapeutics and diagnostics. The report also discusses the emerging opportunities for miRNA technology companies and highlights investment prospects for industry participants and stakeholders.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on miRNA Technology Growth
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Micro Ribonucleic Acid (miRNA) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Assessment of miRNA Therapeutics Landscape: Introduction
- Emerging Trends in miRNA Therapeutics and Diagnostics
- Increasing Research in miRNA Therapeutics and Diagnostics
- miRNA Drugs Experiencing Rapid Strides in Clinical Development
- Enablers Accelerating miRNA Research and Commercial Development
- Introduction to miRNA Therapeutics
- miRNA Therapeutics to Address Complex Diseases
- Evolving Approaches in Developing Antagomirs and miRNA Mimics
- Structural Modifications to Increase miRNA Stability
4. Assessment of miRNA Therapeutics Landscape: Application
- Application of miRNAs in Diseases
- Oncology
- Respiratory Diseases
- Neurology
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Other Diseases
- miRNA Therapeutics in Development by Companies
- Increasing miRNA Research Activities in Academia
5. Assessment of miRNA Therapeutics Landscape: Delivery and Stability
- Challenges in miRNA Therapeutics
- Important miRNA Therapeutics Delivery Systems
- Comparison of miRNA Delivery Systems
- Developing Newer Delivery Systems
- Future Prospects of miRNA Therapeutics
6. Assessment of miRNA Diagnostics Landscape: Introduction
- Introduction to miRNA Diagnostics
- Benefits of miRNA Diagnostics
- Opportunities for Using miRNA in Diagnostics
- Emerging Developments in miRNA Diagnostics
7. Assessment of miRNA Diagnostics Landscape: Application
- Oncology
- Neurological Diseases
- Cardiovascular and Other Diseases
8. Assessment of miRNA Therapeutics & Diagnostics: Funding Landscape
- M&A miRNA Therapeutics
- M&A miRNA Diagnostics
- Funding Landscape of miRNA companies
- miRNA - Important Takeaways
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Improved Targeted Delivery Systems to Reduce Off-target Effects and Toxicity
- Growth Opportunity 2: Development of POC Diagnostics to Detect Circulating Biomarkers Across Diseases
- Growth Opportunity 3: Companion Diagnostics for Precision Medicine
10. Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
- Funding Landscape for miRNA Therapeutics
- Funding Landscape for miRNA Diagnostics
11. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Now?
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3oyl9h
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article