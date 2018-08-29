Advancements of Neural Networks Propelling Artificial Intelligence Performance to New Levels

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming smarter and closer to the intelligence of human beings thanks to advancements in neural networks, allowing AI platforms to engage in a deeper sense of machine learning to understand trends and other nuances. The advancement of AI technologies opens the doors to a multitude of avenues as the opportunity for increased efficiency with higher levels of output becomes abundantly clear. These recent advancements are a big reason why the overall AI market has continued to enjoy tremendous growth, as data by Forrester Research projects the market will grow to a value of $1.2 trillion by the year 2020. Investment in AI is expected to rise exponentially in the coming years as the advancements of technologies continue, promoting confidence in both companies and investors. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC: GOPH), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE : IBM ), Aptiv PLC (NYSE : APTV ), Pareteum Corporation (NYSE : TEUM ), Accenture Plc (NYSE : ACN ).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, including a global platform with both mobile and fixed solutions, is pleased to announce it started the development of Avant! AI Deep Neural Network (DNN) for advanced object detection. Object recognition is a computer vision technique for identifying objects in images or videos. Object recognition has become a key feature of deep learning and machine learning algorithms in the past decade. As we move forward with Avant! AI Engine development, a comprehensive image analysis is needed in order to detect and identify objects as having more precise and detailed object recognition is a crucial task especially for autonomous driving, anatomical/facial recognition and robotics. Avant! will need to precisely define an object's geometry in order to classify and identify them. In addition, it needs to locate objects contained within images, which is called object detection process. Gopher started the development of DNN, a machine learning based system, in order to achieve a prominent state-of-the-art object detection system. The system will capture object's parts, ratios and geometrical relations.







"The main challenges in objects detection is to define the representations and kinematics of the objects, expressing them as graphical models. This functionality will be achieved by our machine learning DNN (Deep Neural Network) model for Avant! AI" stated Danny Rittman, Gopher's Chief Technology Officer. "Our Deformable Part-based system will consist of broad class of proprietary detection algorithms, used on images in order to achieve efficient classification and objects recognition" Dr. Rittman continued. "Using discriminative learning technique of graphical models allows for building high-precision part-based models for wide variety of object classes. We expect that our deep learning architectures will have the capacity to learn more complex models and produce robust training algorithms for Avant!. When fully developed, these architectures are expected to allow Avant! to recognize objects without the need for human intervention. Upon development, we expect the technology to provide a state-of-the-art technology for Avant! AI, enabling it to "see", locate, classify and identify objects, which we believe it will use in a wide variety of Gopher's future applications." Read this and more news for GOPH at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html







Other recent developments in the tech industry include:







International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE : IBM ) recently announced that IBM Watson will now partner with tennis players and coaches to enhance their game strategy and better prepare for matches more efficiently. As a partner of the US Open tournament for more than 25 years, IBM innovations have positioned the US Open as a tournament at the forefront of the modern digital experience with technology that fans have come to know and love. This year, IBM and the USTA will integrate its AI Highlights technology into player performance as the tournament enters the next phase of its technology journey. For the past year, IBM has been working with the USTA Player Development's performance team to develop a technology solution that will help coaches and players analyze and improve their performance. The new player development solution uses AI Highlights, the same technology IBM built to support the USTA's US Open Digital Team, enabling them to create real-time content to engage their fans. The new player development solution will review hours of match footage and automatically identify and index key points and stats, allowing coaches to quickly design detailed reports for subsequent matches. This enables coaches to reference and review a comprehensive database of players' indexed match video that they otherwise would not have been able to access.







Aptiv PLC (NYSE : APTV ) recently announced a milestone of 5,000 self-driving public rides. When will self-driving cars become available for consumer use? The truth is they already have. Thousands of residents and tourists in Las Vegas are taking Aptiv self-driving cars-accompanied by a safety driver and safety operator-to and from popular spots on the high-traffic strip. In May, our team announced the deployment of 30 self-driving cars, equipped with Aptiv's autonomous driving platform. These vehicles are offered to the public of Las Vegas via the Lyft app. We are proud of a significant milestone: 5,000 self-driving public rides-powered by the Aptiv autonomous driving platform. Hitting 5,000 consumer rides is a major milestone, not just for Aptiv and Lyft, but for the entire mobility space. This is the first of its kind commercial self-driving program, and we are proud to be offering autonomous vehicles for public use today. We continue to see exponential growth in passenger rides, with nearly perfect user ratings of 4.96 out of 5 stars. This partnership is a true proof point that Aptiv's autonomous driving platform and its vehicles will change the world of mobility. By demonstrating the viability of our commercial self-driving product and creating better efficiency for transportation network providers, consumers will have access to safer and more accessible transit.







Pareteum Corporation (NYSE : TEUM ) recently announced it has been awarded the 2018 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award from TMC, a global, integrated media company recognized as the voice of the industry. Pareteum's Global Software Defined Cloud (GSDC) combines a Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Software Solution with mobile services. Combining the software with mobile services creates a globally disruptive infusion for consumer, enterprise and OTT markets. "Congratulations to Pareteum Corporation for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC."TEUM Cloud + Connectivity is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available in 2018. I look forward to continued excellence from Pareteum Corporation in 2018 and beyond."







Accenture Plc (NYSE : ACN ) has formed a strategic alliance with and made a minority investment in Malong Technologies, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Malong has been recognized by global companies and organizations and analyst firms as an AI pioneer and innovation leader. Through the alliance, Accenture's Applied Intelligence practice and Malong will offer computer vision and product recognition capabilities to clients worldwide. The alliance gives Accenture a strategic AI presence in China and forms part of its wider regional growth strategy. Malong's product recognition and auto-tagging technology, ProductAI®, lets machines "see" physical objects the way a person does. Retailers can use it to make product checkouts much more efficient and allow their customers to shop for items by taking a picture of it with their smartphones. Other use cases include defect detection in manufacturing to drive quality, baggage scanning for improved safety, and analyzing medical images to help doctors make critical decisions faster. As part of the alliance agreement, Accenture Applied Intelligence and Malong will pursue development of joint industry solutions and go-to-market activities. The agreement, in which Malong designates Accenture as its preferred systems integrator and consulting partner, will form a cornerstone of Accenture's growing computer vision capabilities.







