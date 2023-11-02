Advances in Glass Beaker Technologies Catapult Market Amidst Academic Research Funding

02 Nov, 2023, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Beaker Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global beaker market is poised for significant expansion, with a projected increase of USD 468.07 million during the period from 2022 to 2027.
This anticipated growth reflects a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.61% during the forecast period. The market's acceleration is primarily attributed to the rising demand for beakers in diagnostic laboratories, the increasing adoption of disposable plastic beakers, and governments' growing funding for academic research institutes.
Market Dynamics
The global beaker market analysis encompasses a comprehensive examination of market size and forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 vendors. The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, recent trends, drivers, and the overall market environment.
Market Segmentation
The global beaker market is segmented as follows:
By Type:
- Glass
- Plastic
By End-user:
- Research and academic institutes
- Contract Research Organizations (CRO)
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Healthcare facilities
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
Key Findings
The availability of barcode features in labware is expected to be a key driver of market growth in the coming years. Additionally, growing advances in glass beaker production technologies and the increasing demand for compatible products to support automation in laboratories are anticipated to contribute to significant market demand.
Competitive Landscape
The report covers various companies operating in the beaker market, including:
- Advanced Technocracy Inc.
- Calibre Scientific Inc.
- Citotest Scientific Co. Ltd.
- Eisco Scientific LLC
- Goel Scientific Glass Works Ltd.
- HOVERLABS
- Jencons Glass Industries
- JiangSu Huida Medical Instruments Co.,Ltd.
- Labvida Scientific Co. Ltd.
- Lapmaster Wolters
- Merck KGaA
- NDS Technologies Inc.
- Penn Tool Co Inc.
- Quark Glass LLC
- Sabar Scientific
- Technical Glass Products Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- ZHEJIANG RUNLAB TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
- Dawn Scientific Inc
- Foxx Life Sciences
