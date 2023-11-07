Advances in Infusion Pump Technology Drive Expansion of the Home Infusion Therapy Market

The "Home Infusion Therapy Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home infusion therapy market is expected to achieve substantial growth, with a projected value of US$64.56 billion by the year 2030, according to this report.

Home infusion therapy, the administration of medication in a patient's home, has gained recognition for its effectiveness in treating various conditions, particularly when oral medications are less effective. It is commonly used for gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, cancer-related pain, cystic fibrosis, and chronic dryness, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and improving medication adherence.

Key Features of Home Infusion Therapy

Home infusion therapy involves the intravenous or non-oral delivery of medication, offering convenience and 24/7 monitoring by healthcare professionals. It has proven to be a safe, effective, and cost-efficient alternative to hospital care. The market offers a range of services, including anti-infective, endocrinology, hydration therapy, chemotherapy, enteral and parenteral nutrition, and specialty drugs. Anti-infective treatments, including antifungal and antibiotic drugs, are the dominant segment due to their role in reducing hospital-acquired infections. The growing diabetic population, lifestyle changes, and reduced therapy costs are driving market growth.

Market Growth Drivers

  1. Aging Population: The global elderly demographic is experiencing unprecedented growth, leading to increased healthcare needs. As the elderly population surges, so does the prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders, driving the demand for home infusion therapy.
  2. Technological Advancements: Advances in infusion pump technology have facilitated precise medication administration, enhancing patient safety and the quality of care in home-based healthcare settings.
  3. Convenience and Cost-Efficiency: Home infusion therapy offers patients and healthcare providers the convenience of administering treatments at home, reducing hospitalization costs and improving patients' quality of life.
  4. Reimbursement Policies: Favorable reimbursement policies from both public and private entities are contributing to market expansion.

Segmentation and Key Findings

  • Product: Infusion pumps dominate the home infusion therapy market due to their crucial role in ensuring accurate medication dosing and continuous monitoring. They are available in various types, catering to a wide range of medical needs.
  • Application: Parenteral nutrition is the fastest-growing segment, reflecting the increasing demand for intravenous nutrition in home-based healthcare settings. Aging populations with specialized nutritional requirements are driving this trend.

Regional Overview

The United States leads the home infusion therapy market, driven by an aging population with complex healthcare needs and a preference for home-based treatment options. The U.S. market is positioned for ongoing growth due to a supportive regulatory environment and increasing awareness of the benefits of home infusion therapy.

Market Segmentation

Product
1. Infusion Pumps
2. Intravenous Sets
3. IV Cannulas
4. Needleless Conmnectors

Application
1. Anti-Infective
2. Hydration Therapy
3. Chemotherapy
4. Enternal Nutrition
5. Parenteral Nutrition
6. Specialty Pharmaceuticals
7. Others

Countries

1. North America
1.1 United States
1.2 Canada

2. Europe
2.1 France
2.2 Germany
2.3 Italy
2.4 Spain
2.5 United Kingdom
2.6 Belgium
2.7 Netherland
2.8 Turkey

3. Asia Pacific
3.1 China
3.2 Japan
3.3 India
3.4 South Korea
3.5 Thailand
3.6 Malaysia
3.7 Indonesia
3.8 Australia
3.9 New Zealand

4. Latin America
4.1 Brazil
4.2 Mexico
4.3 Argentina

5. Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2 UAE
5.3 South Africa

6. Rest of the World

Key Players:
1. Pfizer Inc.
2. Smith & Nephew plc
3. Terumo Corporation
4. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
5. Becton, Dickinson and Company
6. Baxter International Inc.
7. ICU Medical
8. Eli Lilly and Company

