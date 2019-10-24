Advances In International® LT® Series And RH™ Series Drive Improved Fuel Efficiency And Uptime

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovations in International Truck's 2020 on-highway lineup will provide customers with the enhanced fuel efficiency and improved uptime that are critical to their business.

"International Truck has made strides forward by listening to what drives our customers' businesses," said Michael Cancelliere, president, Truck, Navistar. "And with this understanding, we're delivering new offerings and enhancements with greater impact than ever before."

New Levels of Fuel Efficiency

The International® LT® and RH™ Series on-highway vehicles are benefiting from advances in aerodynamics, powertrain and software systems that are increasing fuel efficiency in the 2020 product lineup. Fuel efficiency improvement for the LT Series will be up to 8.2%, when comparing a fully equipped 2020 model to a unit built just one year earlier.

Aerodynamics can contribute 50% to overall fuel efficiency, so it is critical to reduce aerodynamic drag. Aerodynamic advances offered for 2020 include:

Enhanced roof fairing

Day cab extenders that are 12" longer, closing the tractor-trailer gap

Sleeper cab extenders are 3" longer, reducing the tractor-trailer gap

Steering wheel closeouts around the front tires

Longer chassis skirt Vidon strips, which enhance aerodynamics and are damage resistant

New cab-to-skirt closeouts to further reduce wind drag

1" lower bumper valence

Flow Below 2.0 design, optimized for the International® LT Series

"Keeping the airflow 'attached' to the vehicle can result in smoother airflow around the vehicle, reducing turbulence that can increase drag and decrease fuel efficiency," said Chet Ciesielski, vice president, On-Highway Business, Navistar. "That's why International has introduced a range of aerodynamic features to help improve customers' profitability."

Both the International® Fuel Efficiency MPG Aerodynamic and Powertrain packages have been updated to reflect these latest innovations maximizing customers' fuel efficiency.

Engine Options Contribute to Improved Fuel Efficiency

Powerful, reliable big-bore engines are also critical to fuel efficiency and uptime. Today, 60% of the Top 10 dedicated contract carriers are operating the International LT Series powered by the International® A26 engine, which has been delivering optimal uptime and fuel efficiency in a lightweight design since its launch in early 2017.

"As a testament to their positive experience, many early A26 customers are returning to purchase additional LT Series trucks powered by A26 engines," Ciesielski said. "The A26 engine has logged millions of miles hauling customer products, proving to customers that it is delivering on the company's uptime promise."

In addition, improvements in the Cummins® X15 engine used in the LT Series' 2020 models will yield 2.8% better fuel efficiency over earlier versions of the Cummins X15.

Predictive Cruise Control Now Standard on International On-Highway Tractors

An added tool in the pursuit of improved fuel efficiency is Predictive Cruise Control, which is now standard on the 2020 LT Series, the RH Series and the International® LoneStar®. The system allows drivers to set an average cruise speed, and the customer to define an allowable range above and below that average. The vehicle will then use topographical map data with the onboard GPS to adjust vehicle speed for maximum fuel efficiency and reduced foundation brake wear.

With Predictive Cruise Control, and using the International A26 engine, drivers can anticipate an average of 2% savings in fuel efficiency, based on a 50/50 mix of flat and hilly terrain.

"Expert drivers save fuel by managing the vehicle's speed, engine load and vehicle weight, as well as the road grade," Ciesielski said. "With Predictive Cruise Control, drivers gain valuable assistance in managing these factors for improved fuel efficiency."

Remote Engine Calibration Using Cellular Now Included in New LT Series and RH Series

Remote engine calibration updates using a cellular connection are a critical tool in improving vehicle uptime. They allow customers to keep their engines operating with peak performance and fuel efficiency without returning to home base or stopping at a dealer location for an update.

New International® LT and International® RH Series trucks now in production, equipped with an International® A26 engine, include the capability to make remote cellular over-the-air updates to authorized engine calibrations and programmable parameters.

"This innovation builds on International's pioneering introduction of over-the-air calibration using a WiFi signal," Ciesielski said. "Remote programming of engine parameters enables customers to control factors that deliver performance, safety and efficiency."

Customers looking to learn more about the fuel efficiency and uptime advantages available through International's on-highway vehicles can visit International Truck at the upcoming 2019 North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show in Atlanta. The International Truck booth will be located in Hall A of the Georgia World Congress Center between October 28 and 31.

