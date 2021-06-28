Advances in Technologies Widen Market Opportunities for Heat Shrink Label Use

CLEVELAND, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Developments in production technologies and printing techniques – including advances in shrink tunnels, flexography, and digital printing – are widening heat shrink use beyond food and beverage markets. See the new study Heat Shrink & Stretch Sleeve Labels for more information.

Primary heat shrink labels are increasingly used for:

cosmetics

toiletries

OTC pharmaceuticals

nutritional supplements

Heat shrink labels' range is also expanding beyond primary labels into:

multipack collation films and overlabels

labels on large caps like on laundry detergent for added promotional space

tamper-evident printed neck bands

Shrink sleeves will find increasing use in beverage applications to give a no-label look. Additionally, shrink sleeves will see adoption in pharmaceutical applications due to their tamper evidence properties.

Heat Shrink & Stretch Sleeve Labels analyzes the United States market for heat shrink and stretch sleeve labels. In the context of this report, a label is defined as any material adhered to an object to indicate contents, pricing, ownership, directions, destinations, ratings, warnings, or other information.

Markets covered in the study include:

food processing

beverages

pharmaceuticals

cosmetics and toiletries

other primary packaging (e.g., automotive chemicals, household cleaning chemicals, medical devices, apparel and textiles, lawn and garden production, paper and plastic products, sporting goods, tobacco, toys)

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

[email protected]

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com

