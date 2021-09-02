Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment Announces Availability of $8.5 Million in Funding to Improve Health, Advance Health Equity Statewide

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment (AHW), a statewide health philanthropy based at the Medical College of Wisconsin, has announced the availability of up to $8.5 million in funding to support projects focused on improving health and advancing health equity in Wisconsin.

"At the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment, we are working to create a healthier state for residents today, and for the generations to come," said Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, director of the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment and senior associate dean at the Medical College of Wisconsin. "Through these funding opportunities we are seeking out Wisconsin's innovators, collaborators, and problem-solvers who share our goal of making positive changes in health possible across the state."

The announcement opens an application period for six different funding opportunities, inviting project ideas from both Wisconsin-based community organizations and MCW faculty across biomedical and population health research, health care and public health workforce development, and systems change efforts. Since 2004, AHW has invested more than $310 million in more than 515 projects that are taking on Wisconsin's health challenges.

"The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment is driven by a goal to make Wisconsin the healthiest state in the nation," said Joy Tapper, MPA, chair of AHW's public oversight body, the MCW Consortium on Public and Community Health. "This new set of funding opportunities aims to improve health and advance health equity by supporting innovative and impactful work statewide."

All funding applications are due by 5 p.m. (CST) on November 1, 2021. Following a two-stage application and review process, final award determinations will be made in May 2022. Funded projects will begin their work in July 2022.

Find full funding opportunity information as well as registration for two informational webinars at ahwendowment.org.

SOURCE Medical College of Wisconsin

