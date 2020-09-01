Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment Announces Availability of up to $6 Million in Funding to Improve Health, Advance Health Equity Statewide

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment (AHW), a statewide health philanthropy based at the Medical College of Wisconsin, has announced the availability of up to $6 million in funding to support projects focused on improving health and advancing health equity in Wisconsin.

"At the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment, we are working to create a healthier state for residents today, and for the generations to come," said Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, director of the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment and senior associate dean at the Medical College of Wisconsin. "Through these funding opportunities we are seeking out Wisconsin's innovators, collaborators, and problem-solvers who share our goal of making positive changes in health possible across the state."

Since 2004, AHW has invested more than $273 million in nearly 470 projects that are taking on Wisconsin's health challenges. AHW issues funding awards and capacity-building programming through four dedicated pathways aimed at supporting those working to improve health statewide.

"The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment is driven by a goal to make Wisconsin the healthiest state in the nation," said Joy Tapper, MPA, chair of AHW's public oversight body, the MCW Consortium on Public and Community Health. "Today, we are pleased to announce a new set of funding opportunities to improve health and advance health equity by supporting innovative and impactful work statewide."

Interested applicants are invited to explore these four new funding opportunities:

Call for Collaborative Research for Improved Health: Up to $1 million available to advance collaborative MCW-led biomedical research

Up to available to advance collaborative MCW-led biomedical research Call for Population & Community Health Studies: Up to $1.5 million available to support community-led population health studies

Up to available to support community-led population health studies Call for Policy & Systems Changes for Improved Health: Up to $1.5 million to advance community-led systems changes for improved health

Up to to advance community-led systems changes for improved health Call for Innovations to Advance Wisconsin's Health Workforce: Up to $2 million to support both community- and MCW-led innovations in health care and public health education and workforce development

All funding applications are due by 5 p.m. (CST) on November 16, 2020. Interested applicants are invited to register for a funding overview webinar. Find the schedule of webinars and registration information for each funding opportunity at ahwendowment.org.

