Advancing and Retaining Veterans in Mission-Critical Roles Worldwide, Assertive Professionals Earns 2024 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assertive Professionals LLC proudly announces its recognition as a 2024 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award recipient. This prestigious award, presented by the U.S. Department of Labor, underscores Assertive Professionals' exceptional commitment to recruiting, hiring, and retaining America's veterans. This marks yet another consecutive year that the company has earned this highest level of recognition under the HIRE Vets Medallion Program.

The Platinum Medallion is the highest honor awarded under the program, celebrating businesses that excel in veteran-focused hiring practices and integration. Recipients meet rigorous criteria, including leadership in providing veteran-specific resources, career development opportunities, and tailored support for veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce.

"We are thrilled to once again receive the HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award," said Tiffany Shaffery, Founder and CEO of Assertive Professionals. "This recognition reflects our continued dedication to empowering veterans through meaningful careers. Veterans bring exceptional skills and leadership qualities, and we are honored to provide them with the opportunities they deserve."

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program is the only federal-level award recognizing businesses for their efforts to attract, hire, and retain veterans. Awards are granted in two tiers—Platinum and Gold—and across three categories based on company size: small, medium, and large businesses. Platinum Medallion recipients demonstrate unparalleled leadership in hiring and retaining veterans while providing tailored career advancement and support.

For more information about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, visit https://www.hirevets.gov

About Assertive Professionals

Founded in 2015, Assertive Professionals is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) supporting the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Homeland Security. With an employee-centric culture of development, communication, and transparency, the company is committed to providing innovative solutions and cleared professionals. Its repeated recognition as a Platinum Medallion Award recipient demonstrates its leadership in veteran employment and workforce integration.

For more information about Assertive Professionals and its veteran hiring initiatives, visit https://www.assertiveprofessionals.com or learn more about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program at www.HIREVets.gov

