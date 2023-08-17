Advancing Biomanufacturing Operations: Key Takeaways from the 20th Annual Report

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "20th Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2023 Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production is the most recent study of biomanufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations' current and projected future capacity and production. This year's annual report provides case study summaries highlighting a specific issue affecting the industry, an overview of the situation, and a discussion summary.

This report's 500+ pages of data-rich analysis will help improve your decision-making in biomanufacturing operations, with an in-depth analysis of capacity, production trends, benchmarks, and much more.

Key Highlights:

The report covers 207 biopharmaceutical companies surveyed, 138 industry vendors, and direct suppliers of materials, representing 25 countries.

It includes 500+ pages with in-depth analysis, 200+ graphs, and 20+ tables to provide a comprehensive view of the biomanufacturing industry.

The report offers expert perspectives on the future of bioprocessing, including FDA biopharmaceutical approvals, end-of-life management for single-use products, China's position in global biomanufacturing, and the impact of COVID-19 on the bioprocessing supply chain.

It discusses emerging technologies, operational changes, budget issues, assay development, and innovations in single-use/disposable equipment.

The report presents data on capacity utilization trends, comparisons between biomanufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and U.S. vs. European & global biomanufacturing.

It analyzes current and future capacity constraints and quality factors, such as batch failures and automation implementation.

The report explores future capacity expansions, outsourcing trends, and the use of disposables and single-use systems in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

It provides insights into downstream purification issues, hiring trends, training in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and new methods like continuous and process intensification, cell and gene therapies.

The report also covers suppliers to biopharmaceutical manufacturing and life sciences, including their growth rates, budget issues, and impacts of COVID-19 on suppliers' activities.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 0: DEMOGRAPHICS

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION AND DISCUSSION

1-1 Sector/Market Overview

1-2 Biopharmaceutical Industry Status and Market Trends

1-3 Pharma Industry is Shifting to Biopharmaceuticals

1-4 Global Biopharmaceutical Market Trends

1-5 Biopharmaceutical Markets by Product Class

1-6 Animal Derived Products and Biopharmaceuticals

1-7 Future Trends in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

CHAPTER 2: FUTURE OF BIOPROCESSING: EXPERTS' PERSPECTIVE

2-1 2022 FDA Biopharmaceutical Approvals: Therapy Options Diversify as Innovative Technologies Continue to Develop

2-2 Recent Transactions Affecting the CDMO Landscape

2-3 End-Of-Life Management for Single-Use Products in Bioproduction: Users Perspective on End-of-Life Management for Single-Use Products used in Bioproduction

2-4 China's Position in Global Biomanufacturing: A Comparison of China's Emerging Position vs Established Regions' Manufacturing Capacity and Production

2-5 Impact of COVID-19 on Bioprocessing Supply Chain, Hiring, and Inventory

2-6 AI: The Future of Biopharmaceuticals - Impacting Drug Discovery and Development in 2023

CHAPTER 3: EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

3-1 Industry Trends in 2023

3-2 Bioprocessing Innovations Needed in 2023

3-3 Operational Changes in 2023

3-4 Budget Issues in 2023

3-5 New Bioprocessing Products Development Opportunities in 2023

3-6 Innovations in Single use/Disposable Equipment

3-7 Cost-Cutting Actions & Development Timelines

3-8 Average Cost per Gram Recombinant Protein

3-9 Assay Development

3-10 Selecting and Purchasing Commercial-Scale Bioreactors

3-11 Discussion: Industry Trends and Issues

CHAPTER 4: CAPACITY UTILIZATION

4-1 Capacity Utilization Trends

4-2 Capacity Utilization: Biomanufacturers vs. CMOs

4-3 Capacity Utilization: U.S. vs. Western European Biomanufacturers

4-4 Respondents' Current Total Production Capacity

4-5 Range of Titers with mAb Production

4-6 Discussion: Capacity and Industry Trends

CHAPTER 5: CURRENT AND FUTURE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS AND QUALITY FACTORS

5-1 Current Capacity Constraints

5-2 Expected Capacity Constraints

5-3 Factors Impacting Future Production Capacity

5-4 Key Areas to Address to Avoid Future Capacity Constraints

5-5 Batch Failures in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

5-6 Automation Implementation

5-7 Quality Problems in Biomanufacturing Attributed to Vendors

5-8 Discussion: Industry Trends

CHAPTER 6: FUTURE CAPACITY EXPANSIONS

CHAPTER 7: OUTSOURCING TRENDS IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

7-1 Current Outsourcing by Production System

7-2 Future Outsourcing

7-3 Outsourced Activities in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

7-4 CMOs' Problems with Their Clients

7-5 Country Selections for International Outsourcing (Offshoring)of Biomanufacturing

7-6 Offshoring Trends

7-7 Discussion of Outsourcing and Offshoring

CHAPTER 8: DISPOSABLES AND SINGLE-USE SYSTEMS IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

8-1 Use of Disposables and Single-Use Systems

8-2 Leachables and Extractables

8-3 Reasons for Increasing Use of Disposables & Single-Use Systems

8-4 Factors That May Restrict Use of Disposables

Recycling of Disposables (2020)

8-5 Single-Use Adoption Issues

8-6 Single-Use Failure Issues

8-7 Need for Single-use Sensors, and Bioreactor Attributes

8-8 Satisfaction with Single-Use Device Vendors

8-9 Single-Use Operations and Trends

8-10 Discussion: Single-use Bioprocessing

CHAPTER 9: DOWNSTREAM PURIFICATION

9-1 Impact of Downstream Processing on Capacity

9-2 Specific Purification Step Constraints

9-3 Downstream Purification Issues

9-4 mAb Purification Capacity Estimates

9-5 New Downstream Processing Technologies

9-6 Improvements to Downstream Operations

9-7 Discussion: Industry Trends

CHAPTER 10: HIRING, EMPLOYMENT GROWTH, AND TRAINING IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

10-1 Hiring Trends

10-2 Hiring in 2028: Five-year Trends

10-3 Hiring Challenges Today

10-4 Training in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

10-5 Discussion: Training Industry Trends

CHAPTER 11: NEW METHODS: CONTINUOUS AND PROCESS INTENSIFICATION, CELL AND GENE THERAPIES

11-1 Continuous Bioprocessing and Process Intensification

11-2 Perfusion Operations and Continuous Bioprocessing Operational Issues

11-3 Cell and Gene Therapy Platforms

11-4 Discussion

CHAPTER 12: SUPPLIERS TO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING AND LIFE SCIENCES

12-1 Demographics

12-2 Growth Rate of Sales by Suppliers

12-3 Budget Issues and Problems Faced by Industry Suppliers

12-4 Problems Clients Have with Their Vendors

12-5 Impacts of COVID-19 on Suppliers' Activities

12-6 Vendors' Products and Services

12-7 Sales Staff Training

12-8 Biopharma Vendors' Financial Outlook for 2023

12-9 CMO Pricing Changes for Biopharmaceutical Services

12-10 Discussion: Biopharma Suppliers

