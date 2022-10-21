Advancing Car Industry will Drive the Automotive Cylinder Liner Market to Reach US$ 5,627.9 Mn at a Healthy CAGR by 2027 end. Get data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

APEJ is estimated to dominate the global automotive cylinder liner market with more than 42.3% market share. North American automotive cylinder liner market with the market value of more than US$ 715.7 Mn at the end of 2022.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive cylinder liner market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 5,627.9 Mn by 2027, with sales growing at a stagnant CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2027. Scaling up from a value of US$ 4,573.1 Mn in 2021, the target market is expected to reach an estimated US$ 4,741.1 Mn in 2022.

Elevated preference for passenger and commercial vehicles, primarily in urban areas, along with the availability of advanced and wide-ranging cylinder liners fuel the growth of the automotive cylinder liner market. The growing population in urban cities coupled with a high demand for lightweight vehicles will further aid the growth of the target market during the forecast period.

The growing car industry which is driven by a demand for passenger cars coupled with increasing purchasing powers bodes well for the automotive cylinder liner market. The overall advancement of the automotive sector as well as a high demand for automotive components also contribute to the growth of the automotive cylinder market.

An escalation in the popularity of light and passenger commercial vehicles also supplements to the growing demand for automotive cylinder liner. Moreover, a shift from the conventional alloy to hybrid liner is one of the prime factors influencing the market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3387

More and more manufacturers are inclined to increase the production of hybrid liners, because of their better functionality and efficiency. Again, CAFE and EPA standards have become fairly strict and impose heavy fines on automakers that do not reach the standard mpg (miles per gallon) criteria.

This is expected to positively impact the target market as it compels automobile manufacturers to produce better automobiles with improved fuel efficiency and fewer emissions. The use of effective alloys with increased tensile strength in automotive components will likely support the growth of the automotive cylinder liner market over the forecast period.

"Heightened demand for passenger cars and lightweight commercial vehicles propel the global growth of the automotive cylinder liner market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

APEJ region is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth over the assessment period, accounting for over 42.3% of the market share.

India , China , and ASEAN countries are major contributors to the market's growth in APEJ region.

, , and ASEAN countries are major contributors to the market's growth in APEJ region. Preference for hybrid liner over conventional alloy positively influences the market prospects.

The automotive cylinder liner market in the U.S. will likely surpass a value of US$ 715.7 Mn by the end of 2022.

by the end of 2022. Japan's automotive cylinder liner market will be valued at US$ 445.2 Mn in 2022.

automotive cylinder liner market will be valued at in 2022. Cast iron material type will register the highest demand.

The liner type segment is set to grow at a CAGR of 2.9%.

Competitive Landscape

Nippon Piston Rings Co. Ltd, Federal-Mogul LLC, TPR Co. Ltd., ZYNP Corporation, Liners India Limited, Daido Kogyo Co. Ltd., Melling Cylinder Sleeves, Cooper Corp, Darton International, Inc, India Pistons Ltd, Mahle GmbH , GKN PLC, Bryan Automotive, Metallic Auto Liners Pvt. Ltd, Kusalava International Ltd., Westwood Cylinder Liner Ltd., Aichi Machine Industry Co. Ltd, Bergmann Automotive GmbH, PT Pakarti Riken Indonesia, Cnflap Engine Parts (GZ) Ltd., and Advanced Sleeve among others are some of the major players in the automotive cylinder liner market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on acquisition and expansion strategies to enhance their supply of automotive components. Some of the other players are concentrating on increasing the efficiency of automotive cylinder liner to gain a competitive advantage.

Before Buying, Visit for Customization @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3387

Automotive Cylinder Liner Market By Category

By Liner Type, the Automotive Cylinder Liner Market is segmented as:

Dry Liner

Wet Liner

By Vehicle Type, the Automotive Cylinder Liner Market is segmented as:

Light Duty

Heavy Duty

By Application, the Automotive Cylinder Liner Market is segmented as:

Diesel Engine

Gasoline Engine

By Material Type, the Automotive Cylinder Liner Market is segmented as:

Cast Iron

Aluminium Alloy

Steel

Titanium Alloy

More Insights into Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global automotive cylinder liner market, providing historical data from 2012 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the liner type segment will expand at a 2.9% CAGR by volume.

In terms of volume, the dry liners segment will register high demand in light and passenger commercial vehicles while wet liners will witness high installation rates. The material type segment will grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. Based on region, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to exhibit substantial growth in the target market.

In 2022, the market in this region is expected to dominate the global automotive cylinder liner market in terms of revenue while growing at a CAGR of 3.7% by volume during 2022-2027. Other countries like Germany, Japan, and the U.S. will also present notable growth during the forecast period.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Buying this [email protected]

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3387

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Parent Market Overview

3. Market View Point

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. Global Construction Industry Outlook

3.1.2. Global Automotive Sector Outlook

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

Preview [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-cylinder-liner-market

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Size: The automotive wiring harness market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 7.9% through 2032. The automotive wiring harness market is expected to hit a valuation of US$ 110.78 billion by 2032.

Automotive Turbochargers Market Trends: As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the automotive turbochargers market revenue totaled US$ 9.6 Bn in 2021. Increasing applications of automotive turbochargers in gasoline engines are augmenting the market growth, leading to steady expansion at 8.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Automotive Clutch Slave Cylinder Market Value: The global automotive clutch slave cylinder market totaled US$ 1.4 Bn in 2021. The demand for automotive clutch slave cylinders is estimated to reach US$ 1.5 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of nearly 3% to 4% during the assessment period from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder Head Market Share: The global Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder market was valued at around US$ 5.9 Bn in 2021. With a projected CAGR of 5.6% for the next ten years, the market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 10.6 Bn by the end of 2032.

Automotive Gas Cylinder Market Analysis: Gas cylinders are basically pressure vessels which are used to store various gases under desired pressure conditions. According to point of application, gas cylinders vary in shape, size and weight.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights