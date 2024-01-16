Advancing Collaboration and Coordination in Digital Construction: LeapThought Partners with WSU to Investigate Integrated Digital Delivery (IDD)

New Partnership Explores Next-Gen Technology's Potential to Transform the US AECO Industry

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move set to create a transformative change in construction project delivery in the US, LeapThought, a leader in intelligent construction management software for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO) sector, today announced a strategic partnership with the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture and the Built Environment Application (BETA) Lab at Washington State University (WSU). The partnership aims to explore the potential of Integrated Digital Delivery (IDD) for large-scale construction in the US using LeapThought's advanced FulcrumHQ collaboration platform.

Identifying the Potential of IDD in Project Delivery

IDD uses digital technologies to integrate work processes and connect stakeholders working on the same project throughout the construction and building life cycle. This partnership builds upon IDD's vast potential to elevate the efficiencies and outcomes of construction project delivery. As part of the collaboration, WSU's BETA Lab, in cooperation with LeapThought, will engage prospective AECO partners and introduce them to the potential of IDD to improve project outcomes.

The focus will be strengthening IDD implementation strategies with insights from real-world operations. LeapThought will further ensure the adaptation and optimal utilization of the FulcrumHQ construction collaboration platform by providing training and support services throughout the project execution.

LeapThought and WSU will gather data to inform future strategies that enhance both the FulcrumHQ platform and IDD deployment in the North American market. The research will be documented and shared to encourage wider sector engagement with IDD processes.

Transforming Contemporary Construction Project Delivery

"This collaboration with WSU underscores LeapThought's dedication to fostering innovation in the AECO sector. Through the FulcrumHQ platform, we anticipate unlocking the potential of Integrated Digital Delivery in the US and Canada, transforming contemporary construction project delivery," said Preetham Garikipati, LeapThought's Executive Director of Academic Partnerships. "Building on our experience engaging with leading programs for the built environment—including co-developing an IDD curriculum with the globally recognized Ngee Ann Polytechnic in Singapore, we're looking forward to working with WSU students and faculty to drive progress in the domain of built environment technology."

Hongtao Dang, assistant professor in WSU's School of Design and Construction, is leading the research effort with undergraduate and graduate student researchers. "Project delivery has a long research history but a slow adoption. With the workforce shortage and digital integration challenges, we need to work collaboratively and efficiently, leveraging advanced tools and cutting-edge technologies for Integrated Digital Delivery. The partnership will help identify effective IDD practices and benefits through case studies and inform future workforce development and transformative practices in the AECO sector," said Dang.

This partnership between LeapThought and WSU demonstrates a commitment to continually driving innovation and accelerating transformation in the AECO sector.

About LeapThought

LeapThought Corp., a trailblazer implementing digital transformation in the global construction industry, specializes in intelligent construction management. With clients from sectors including transportation, defense, utilities, healthcare, and residential and commercial property development, LeapThought caters to the AECO industry's needs in large-scale construction and infrastructure.

Headquartered in the USA, LeapThought provides unparalleled support to customers worldwide through its offices in New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, and India. Using state-of-the-art solutions like its flagship FulcrumHQ platform and leveraging AI and machine learning, LeapThought is propelling the construction sector toward more sustainable and efficient project outcomes. Discover more at www.leapthought.com.

About WSU and the BETA Lab

Washington State University, a public research university known for its scientific and technological advancements, remains committed to leveraging knowledge for societal benefit. Its Built Environment Technology Application (BETA) Lab pioneers the development of transformative technologies in the built environment. For more information, visit https://labs.wsu.edu/beta/.

