Advancing Diversity And Inclusion: Barilla Wins 2021 Winds Of Change Award

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barilla America received the Winds of Change Award from the Forum on Workplace Inclusion on March 12, 2021, for demonstrating sustained support for advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

For 33 years, The Forum has served as a convening hub for those seeking to grow professional leadership and effectiveness skills in the field of DEI by engaging people, advancing ideas and igniting change. It is hosted at Augsburg University located in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"We are honored to be recognized by The Forum for our efforts at Barilla to become a catalyst for change for workplace diversity and inclusion," said Jean-Pierre Comte, President, Barilla Americas. "This award is a reflection of Barilla's commitment to not only raise awareness of diversity and inclusion issues, but to create a culture of diversity and inclusion in our employees, partners and the communities in which we eat, live and work. We will continue to take meaningful and substantive actions to create an even more inclusive company and society for all."

Barilla America is being honored for turning commitments into action to make real progress toward a more inclusive culture and community. The Barilla journey to become a more diverse and inclusive company is led by employees from all levels of the organization – from employee resource group (ERG) leaders to the leadership team.

Barilla achieves D&I outcomes through multiple means: first, through a Global Diversity & Inclusion Board, which assesses internal policies, making recommendations for enhancements, implementing new initiatives, and monitoring and measuring progress; second, with an advisory board of independent, external experts and an operating committee of employees. Training is also key. One hundred percent of U.S. employees have completed the company D&I curriculum, which includes unconscious bias, workplace respect and inclusive culture.

Multiple employee-organized and led ERGs complete the internal Barilla picture, each with active leadership team sponsors. ERGs are organized around race and ethnicity, LGBTQ+, and gender equality and work-life balance. Their ERGs are proving highly effective. In 2014, 64% of employees surveyed felt the company would take D&I complaints seriously. In 2019, 86% believed the company would not only take complaints seriously but would actively address concerns.

"The Forum is pleased to present it's 2021 Winds of Change-Organization award to Barilla,'' said Forum Executive Director, Steve Humerickhouse. "With 99 nominations across award categories, the bar for recognition was high. Barilla succeeded in gaining attention by the depth and success of its work to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within their organization and community."

Since 2008, The Forum's Diversity Awards Program recognizes individuals or organizations showcasing exemplary insight and fortitude in the area of workplace diversity. Barilla and the other award recipients were recognized on March 12, 2021, during the closing general session, which was the fifth day of The Forum's annual conference: Workplace Revolution.

The Diversity Awards program is one of many components at The Forum's annual conference – the largest workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) conference in the USA. Due to Covid-19, this year's annual conference, themed Workplace Revolution, was held virtually on March 8 -12, 2021. For more information and to watch the on-demand event, visit forumworkplaceInclusion.org/2021.

The Barilla Group

Barilla is a family company, not listed on the stock exchange, chaired by brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather, Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Now, Barilla is famous in Italy and throughout the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello and Cucina Barilla – it promotes a tasty, joyful and healthy diet, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his store more than 140 years ago, his overriding aim was to make good food. Today, that principle has become Barilla's way of doing business: "Good for You, Good for the Planet," a slogan that expresses the daily commitment of the over 8,000 people who work for the company, and of a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

"Good for You" means constantly improving the product offering, encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles and facilitating people's access to food. "Good for the Planet" means promoting sustainable supply chains and reducing CO2 emissions and water consumption.

To learn more: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup

