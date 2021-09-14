Advancing Diversity Week: More than 80 Media & Ad Community Leaders Focus on Advancing Diverse Talent Retention September 20-23

You are invited to attend the inaugural Advancing Diversity Week , a multi-day gathering bringing together the media, advertising, marketing and entertainment community in a shared commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. It is curated to surface unapologetic conversations in service to truth, meaning and a new way forward for our industry.

Advancing Diversity Week 's series of keynote addresses and provocative panel discussions hosted by MediaVillage.com, AdvancingDiversity.org and The Female Quotient (The FQ) features: D-E-I + Belonging! on Monday, September 20; Belonging + Retention on Tuesday, September 21; and Multicultural + Meaning on Wednesday, September 22. For complete agenda of 80 plus Advancing Diversity Week speakers, go to https://week.advancingdiversity.org/.



