Advancing Diversity Week: More than 80 Media & Ad Community Leaders Focus on Advancing Diverse Talent Retention September 20-23
~ Join over 80 changemakers from the media, advertising, and entertainment community in provocative conversations about advocacy, activism, equity, and belonging during inaugural series of events culminating with Gen Z Town Hall
Sep 14, 2021, 10:24 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
You are invited to attend the inaugural Advancing Diversity Week, a multi-day gathering bringing together the media, advertising, marketing and entertainment community in a shared commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. It is curated to surface unapologetic conversations in service to truth, meaning and a new way forward for our industry.
Advancing Diversity Week's series of keynote addresses and provocative panel discussions hosted by MediaVillage.com, AdvancingDiversity.org and The Female Quotient (The FQ) features: D-E-I + Belonging! on Monday, September 20; Belonging + Retention on Tuesday, September 21; and Multicultural + Meaning on Wednesday, September 22. For complete agenda of 80 plus Advancing Diversity Week speakers, go to https://week.advancingdiversity.org/.
On Thursday, September 23 from noon to 2:00pm EDT, Advertising & Media Gen Z Town Hall brings together the 4th Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductees and those in the early stages of their career in conversation about the future of the workplace: register here to secure your place via Zoom.
WHEN:
D-E-I + Belonging!
Day One Theme
Monday, September 20
11:00AM to 3:00PM (all times Eastern)
WHO:
11:00-11:05AM
Opening Remarks
Jack Myers, Founder, MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org; Phil McKenzie, Executive Director, AdvancingDiversity.org; Ronda Carnegie, Chief Innovation Officer, The Female Quotient; Erika Sanchez, Experience Team, The Female Quotient
11:05-11:15AM
Welcome and introduction of ANA Panel
Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, P&G; Bob Liodice, CEO, ANA
11:15-11:45AM
ANA and AIMM Present: From Inclusion to Belonging: Recreating Workplace Culture in our Post-Pandemic World
Lisette Arsuaga, Co-Founder, AIMM and Co-CEO DMI Consulting; Ana Ceppi, Senior Advisor, Edelman - Hispanic Marketing; Karla Davis, Vice President, Integrated Marketing and Media, Ulta Beauty; Angela Guy, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, North America, L'Oréal; Matt Tumminello, President, Target 10: LGBTQ Segment Specialists.
11:45-12:15PM
4A's and 4A's Foundation Present: Embracing a Comprehensive Vision of DEIB
Marla Kaplowitz, President and CEO, 4A's; Sara Porritt, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Omnicom Media Group; Jeff Marshall, Chief Diversity Officer, UM Worldwide; Jeff King, CEO, Barcley; Geraldine White, Chief Diversity Officer, Publicis Groupe
12:15-12:45PM
The Future Belongs to Belonging
Kat Gordon, Founder/CEO, The 3% Movement; Walter Geer, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R
12:45-1:25PM
Facing the Future: Rethinking the Employee Experience
Destiny Chambers, VP, Head, Marketing, Lippe Taylor; Ebony A. Thomas, SVP, ESG and Public Policy Executive, Bank of America; Judy Courtney, VP, Human Resources, New York Interconnect; Heather Tinsley-Fix, Senior Advisor, Employer Engagement, AARP; Dr. LeMia Jenkins Thompson, Global Head of Communications, Pinterest; Tony Sanchez, VP, Customer Experience, Comcast Advertising
1:25-1:35PM
Opportunities in Technology
Donald Williams, Chief Diversity Officer, Horizon Media; Teads Leadership executive
1:35-1:45PM
Diverse Board Recruitment Solutions - Paying it Forward
Kate Byrne, CEO, KatapultX and Editor, WomenAdvancing.org; Mike Kelly, Founder & CEO, Kelly Newman Advisors; Constance Cannon Frazier, Principal, Cardinal Change Consulting
1:45-2:15PM
TWITTER PRESENTS: Cultivating an Inclusive Culture
God-is Rivera, Global Director, Culture and Community, Twitter; Twitter Head of Wellness; Twitter Head of Philanthropy; Twitter Head of Internal Communications
2:15-2:25PM
Featured Conversation with Voice of Nickelodeon Africa, Lerai Rakoditsoe
Danielle Kayembe, Moderator, FQ Impact
2:25-2:50PM
Building Inclusive Leaders
Ronda Carnegie, Chief Innovation Officer, The Female Quotient; Mita Mallick, Head of Inclusion Equity and Impact, Carta
2:50-3:00PM
Closing Remarks
Ronda Carnegie and Erika Sanchez, The Female Quotient
The Advancing Diversity Week programs are underwritten by:
- CATALYST PARTNER: The CW, Disney Ad Sales, Twitter, ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia
- LEADERSHIP: A+E Networks, Crown Media, Discovery, Moody's, NPR, Verizon, Vevo
- SUPPORTING: Comcast Advertising, DPAA, GroupM, Havas Media, IPG Mediabrands, John A. Reisenbach Foundation (JAR), MediaLink, NBA, New York Interconnect, Publicis Media, Teads, Univision
- MEDIA PARTNER: Bold Culture, Forbes, The FQ, MediaVillage, USA TODAY NETWORK
Advancing Diversity Week
sponsor revenues support the Advancing Diversity Education Fund. Beneficiaries include Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications, Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University, The FQ, American Advertising Federation, 4A's Foundation, American Educational Foundation, Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing, JAR, TD Foundation, and Jacaronda Foundation College Loan Relief Fund.
For press inquiries, contact Diane Stefani ([email protected]). Follow @AdvDiversity @MediaVillageCom @JackMyersBiz @FemaleQuotient; #ADH2021 #AdvDiversityWeek
