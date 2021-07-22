Advancing Equity in the Home Valuation Process

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29, 2021, HUD's Office of Policy Development and Research (PD&R) will host an event focused on how racial bias in the home valuation process contributes to racial wealth disparities in the United States. HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge will discuss President Biden's recent charge to HUD to lead the interagency task force on appraisals, an initiative HUD now calls PAVE – Property Assessment Valuation Equity. A panel of experts will reflect on home appraisal bias and the related but distinct systematic devaluation of homes in minority neighborhoods, delving into topics including the potential for automated valuation models to help identify appraisal bias. Please join our diverse group of experts from research, industry, and government for this PD&R Quarterly Update.

Opening Remarks

Secretary Marcia L. Fudge , U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

PAVE Interagency Task Force Overview

Melody Taylor , PAVE Executive Director; Regional Director, HUD's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity

Keynote Speaker

Lisa Rice , President and CEO, National Fair Housing Alliance

Discussion: How Racial Bias in the Home Valuation Process Contributes to Racial Wealth Disparities in the United States

Alanna McCargo , Senior Advisor, Housing Finance, Office of the HUD Secretary – Moderator

, Senior Advisor, Housing Finance, Office of the HUD Secretary – Moderator Svenja Gudell , Chief Economist, Zillow Group

, Chief Economist, Zillow Group Noerena Limón, Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Industry Relations, National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals

Michael Neal , Senior Research Associate, Urban Institute

, Senior Research Associate, Urban Institute Andre M. Perry , Senior Fellow, Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program

Update on U.S. Housing Market Conditions

Kevin Kane , Chief Housing Market Analyst, Economic Market Analysis Division

New on HUD User

HMP: Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Santa Fe, New Mexico

Work, Engagement, and Well-being at the Midpoint: Findings from the Family Self-Sufficiency Evaluation

National Housing Market Indicators: June 2021

Media Contact:

HUD User

[email protected]

800-245-2691

SOURCE HUD's Office of Policy Development and Research