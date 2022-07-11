Advancing Eyecare Announces Appointment of Peter Lothes as Global Chief Operating Officer

Experienced Executive with Global Operating Expertise to Help Drive Company's Next Phase of Growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing Eyecare ("AEC"), North America's leading provider of ophthalmic instruments, today announced the appointment of Peter Lothes as Global Chief Operating Officer. Lothes will oversee all operations of Advancing Eyecare's industry-leading ophthalmic equipment businesses, including Lombart Instrument, Marco Ophthalmic, INNOVA Medical, and Santinelli International.

Lothes joins Advancing Eyecare with over 30 years of global leadership experience in vision care, including manufacturing, supply chain, and global operations. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain at EssilorLuxottica of America. Over the years, he held many positions throughout the EssilorLuxottica group, including President and Global CEO of Satisloh Worldwide, President and CEO of Satisloh North America, and Vice President of Operations – Production Labs of Essilor of America.

A graduate of Ashland University with a degree in Business Management and a Minor in Marketing, prior to EssilorLuxottica, Lothes was president of his family business, Select Optical – which was acquired by Essilor in 2004 and became part of the Partner Lab Family – for over 17 years.

Brad Staley, Chief Executive Officer of Advancing Eyecare, said, "We are excited to welcome Pete to the Advancing Eyecare family. With his high-integrity leadership, deep industry experience, and extensive track record in developing innovative business strategies to drive growth on a global scale, he is uniquely positioned to help AEC continue to evolve and bring new and innovative solutions to eye care practitioners around the world."

"I am incredibly excited to be a part of the Advancing Eyecare team," said Lothes. "With Advancing Eyecare's best-in-class companies, superior reputation, and customer-centric technology and service solutions to help improve vision, the groundwork has been set and the company is poised for accelerated growth in the North America as well as entry into new markets and geographies. I look forward to being a part of AEC's bright future."

About Advancing Eyecare

Advancing Eyecare™ is the leading provider in the eyecare instrumentation marketplace established to offer the best products and service solutions in the ophthalmic equipment industry. Currently comprised of Lombart Instrument, Marco Ophthalmic, INNOVA Medical, S4Optik, Santinelli International, and other leading brands, the combined scope of the organization has the broadest product portfolio, the most knowledgeable people, and the most reliable service in the industry. For more information, visit www.advancingeyecare.com.

Media Inquiries:

Kristen Tischler – Vice President, Global Marketing

[email protected]

757-853-8888 // 757-530-6108

SOURCE Advancing Eyecare