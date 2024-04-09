Advancing Health Equity Through Pharmacy: New White Paper Explores the Pivotal Role Pharmacists Can Play in Providing Needed Care for Underserved Patients

COLUMBIA, Md., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsoluteCare, a healthcare organization that provides care beyond medicine to its members, announced today the release of "More Than Meds: How Pharmacy Can Contribute to Health Equity," by Tony Thanicatt, Vice President of Pharmacy and Michael Martin, PharmD, RPh, Director of Pharmacy Services.

The new paper explores the barriers impacting patient health, particularly for under-resourced patients and those on Medicaid, and how pharmacists can bridge healthcare gaps and improve the health of those individuals. The report also proposes steps needed to further elevate the role of pharmacists to help reduce disparities by increasing the services and care they can provide.

"Pharmacists are among the most trusted and accessible healthcare providers and are in the unique position to improve health literacy, reduce medication safety risks and costs, and provide screenings and immunizations for patients living in underserved areas and health deserts," said Tony Thanicatt, co-author of the paper. "As the healthcare system struggles with physician and nurse shortages, pharmacists could provide even better support for patients with policy changes that would enable them to practice at the top of their license."

In addition to overcoming hurdles such as lack of federal provider status and unfair reimbursement practices, the paper notes the use of Collaborative Practice Agreements (CPAs) that give pharmacists the authority to more fully assist physicians with core clinical practices including prescribing medications and disease management.

Value-based practices, like AbsoluteCare, that integrate pharmacists into the healthcare team, can improve patient adherence and outcomes in vulnerable populations. Medication compliance among AbsoluteCare's members substantially improved from 2022 to 2023 with pharmacist interventions, increasing 29% for asthma patients, 39% for patients on statin therapy for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment, and 14% for patients on diabetes medications.

"We have seen significant patient improvements when pharmacists intervene and educate our members about their health and treatments," said Mike Radu, CEO, AbsoluteCare. "Pharmacists play a particularly crucial role when caring for vulnerable populations given the trusting relationships they build with patients who have often had difficult experiences in the healthcare system."

