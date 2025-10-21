Advancing Infinite Possibilities: Ellucian Live 2026 Registration Now Open

Higher education's premier technology conference to highlight the

latest AI and SaaS innovations April 19–22 in Denver, Colorado

RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that registration is now open for Ellucian Live 2026, the industry's premier global technology conference. Ellucian Live will be held April 19–22, 2026, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, bringing together thousands of institutional leaders, technologists, and administrators across the global higher education community to celebrate this year's theme: Advancing Infinite Possibilities.

"We're excited to return to the Mile High City for Ellucian Live 2026 as we redefine what is possible across higher education," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "With AI at the center of transformation, we're helping our customers harness data, insights, and innovation to drive greater impact for students and institutions alike. Ellucian Live will bring together the brightest minds in our community to showcase groundbreaking advances, explore bold ideas, and shape the future of student success worldwide."

This year's conference will spotlight Ellucian's award-winning, market-leading technology, giving attendees the opportunity to explore innovations driving transformation across the student lifecycle — from Ellucian Student and Journey to Student Financial Success and more. Featuring hundreds of sessions, dynamic keynote speakers, and interactive product showcases, Ellucian Live 2026 will bring to life the transformative power of Ellucian's SaaS and AI-driven solutions. Attendees will gain insights from inspiring leaders in higher education and beyond, explore advancements from dozens of partner organizations, and personalize their learning journey across a wide range of focus areas.

Ellucian Live provides a unique opportunity to deepen knowledge of Ellucian solutions, build strategic partnerships, and connect with peers from across the globe. Attendees will also enjoy access to Ellucian's renowned Customer Appreciation Event, featuring local experiences that showcase Denver's distinctive culture and community.

Institutions are encouraged to register early to secure Early Bird Pricing. Visit the registration page for more details and ensure you are part of this must-attend event.

