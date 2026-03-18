Advancing Patient Access with AI: CommonWealth Purchasing Group Partners with Attuned Intelligence

Bringing healthcare-native voice AI to community health centers to improve language access, eliminate hold times, and enable Epic-integrated automation.

BOSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CommonWealth Purchasing Group ("CPG"), the nation's leading group purchasing organization for community health centers, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Attuned Intelligence ("Attuned"), a healthcare-focused voice AI company specializing in call center automation for community health centers.

Through this partnership, CPG members gain access to Attuned's AI Voice Agent platform, helping health centers replace legacy phone trees with natural-language AI, stabilize call center operations, and unlock meaningful automation across high-volume patient workflows.

Attuned is purpose-built for community health centers. Its personalized voice AI greets patients in their preferred language and routes them to the appropriate care team, resulting in zero wait times and reduced call abandonment. Beyond call routing, Attuned integrates with Epic to safely take action on behalf of patients, including verifying identity, canceling or rescheduling appointments, scheduling visits, creating telephone encounters, and supporting prescription refill workflows.

As call volumes rise and staffing challenges persist across community health centers, AI is emerging as one of the most impactful opportunities to strengthen end-to-end patient access operations. With no EHR integration required to start, Attuned's platform can go live in days through simple call forwarding and expand over time into deeper, fully Epic-integrated workflow automation.

"CommonWealth Purchasing Group is committed to delivering solutions that create measurable value for our members," said Rich Napolitano, executive director and senior vice president of CommonWealth Purchasing Group. "Attuned Intelligence brings a thoughtful, healthcare-native approach to AI that improves language access, enhances patient experience, and supports access teams in delivering timely care."

"At Attuned, we're nearly 100% focused on meeting the needs of community health centers and FQHCs," said Domenic Donato, CEO and co-founder of Attuned Intelligence. "Our goal is to improve call center outcomes from end to end: better language access, reduced call abandonment, higher provider utilization, and a better patient experience. We're excited to partner with CommonWealth Purchasing Group to bring that impact to its members."

What CPG Members Can Expect:

Natural-language AI, allowing patients to speak normally instead of navigating menus.

Instant call answering, 24/7

Multilingual patient engagement, greeting callers in their preferred language to improve equity and access.

Safe Epic-integrated workflows, including scheduling, rescheduling, and refill support.

Real-time operational oversight and analytics, providing visibility into call drivers and outcomes.

To learn more about Attuned Intelligence and how this partnership benefits CommonWealth Purchasing Group members, contact your Member Resource Consultant or visit SaveWithCPG.com.

About CommonWealth Purchasing Group

Founded in 1998, CommonWealth Purchasing Group (CPG) is a group purchasing organization that provides products and services at lower costs to improve efficiency. CPG works with community health centers and nonprofit human services organizations, providing savings to further their respective missions. With over 900 member organizations across all 50 states today, CPG negotiates deep discounts and significant savings opportunities with over 90 nationally recognized vendors. CPG is committed to providing exceptional customer support and incomparable savings. To learn more about CommonWealth Purchasing Group, visit www.SaveWithCPG.com

About Attuned Intelligence

Attuned Intelligence enables hospitals and health systems to answer every patient call with up to 70% automation and real-time supervision. Purpose-built for safety-net providers, Attuned's supervised voice AI safely handles the full spectrum of calls, from everyday requests to urgent situations, while providing complete operational transparency. Attuned helps leaders improve access, increase patient satisfaction, and free up staff to focus on high touch interactions. Learn more at https://www.attuned-intelligence.com/.

SOURCE Attuned Intelligence