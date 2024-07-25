Advancing PCOS Care: PCOS Challenge and CDC Host Key Meeting to Set Hormone Testing Standards

ATLANTA, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a pivotal moment for improving the diagnosis and treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), an important PCOS Stakeholder Meeting is being held to address the urgent need for better diagnostic accuracy and health outcomes. This meeting, organized by PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association, in collaboration with and hosted by CDC Clinical Standardization Programs, aims to develop reference ranges for testosterone and other hormone tests in women and adolescent girls. Currently, inconsistent hormone level ranges across different tests and laboratories contribute to delays and errors in diagnosis, which can leave patients untreated for long periods of time. By creating these reference ranges, this meeting aims to standardize and improve diagnostic precision and timeliness, ultimately supporting better health outcomes for those living with PCOS.

PCOS Stakeholder Meeting

Meeting Details

The PCOS Stakeholder Meeting will be held on Monday, August 26, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM EDT at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be a hybrid event, allowing participants to attend in person or virtually.

Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge, emphasizes, "The annual economic burden of PCOS exceeds $15 billion a year. As we continue to advocate for those affected by PCOS and to advance improved diagnostic and care models, this meeting marks a significant step forward. Establishing standardized hormone reference intervals is not just about improving diagnostic accuracy; it's about ensuring that every patient receives timely and precise care. Our collaboration with the CDC and other stakeholders reflects our unwavering commitment to leveraging scientific advancements to enhance patient outcomes. Together, we are laying the foundation for a more reliable and effective diagnostic process, which is essential for the health and well-being of individuals with PCOS, many of whom often go undiagnosed."

Hubert Vesper, Director of Clinical Standardization Programs at the CDC, adds, "We are honored to collaborate on this important meeting. Establishing standardized hormone reference intervals is vital for improving the diagnosis and treatment of conditions like PCOS. Our collaboration with PCOS Challenge and other stakeholders underscores our commitment to enhancing clinical laboratory test accuracy and harmonization, which can ultimately lead to better patient care."

What Attendees Can Anticipate

Clinical Experts and Researchers will:

Gain insights into the latest research methodologies for developing reference intervals.

Discuss and review existing study data to identify the best approaches for normalizing and combining testosterone data.

Public Health Officials will:

Understand the importance of standardized hormonal tests in the accurate diagnosis of PCOS.

Collaborate on public health strategies to support women and adolescent girls with PCOS.

Laboratory Standardization Experts will:

Explore technical and statistical procedures to derive standardized reference intervals.

Consider potential needs for additional biomarker data relevant to PCOS.

Healthcare Providers specializing in Endocrinology and PCOS will:

Enhance their diagnostic capabilities through standardized testosterone measurement.

Improve the management and treatment outcomes for their patients.

Additional Information

To learn more about the PCOS Stakeholder Meeting, registration details, sponsorship opportunities, or interview requests, please visit https://pcoschallenge.org/pcos-stakeholder-meeting.

About Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

PCOS is a serious genetic, hormone, metabolic and reproductive disorder that affects up to 15 percent of women in the United States. PCOS is the most common endocrine (hormone) disorder and cause of infertility in women related to ovulatory dysfunction. PCOS can lead to lifelong complications and other serious conditions including depression, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, uterine cancer, and maternal-fetal health complications.

About PCOS Challenge

Serving nearly 60,000 members, PCOS Challenge is the largest PCOS patient advocacy organization globally. PCOS Challenge is the leading organization advancing PCOS health policy at the federal and state levels, patient-centered research, and patient-focused efforts to improve the diagnosis and treatment of PCOS.

About CDC Clinical Standardization Programs

The CDC Clinical Standardization Programs' mission is to achieve high-quality laboratory measurement and standardization. By developing and validating laboratory protocols and methods, the CDC ensures the accuracy and reliability of clinical laboratory testing. This provides the foundation for effective and consistent healthcare delivery. Learn more at: https://www.cdc.gov/clinical-standardization-programs/index.html

