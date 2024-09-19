Advancing Pediatric Care Through Technology: Office Practicum Launches New Patient Portal Powered by BridgeInteract

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Practicum, a leading provider of pediatric-focused Electronic Health Record (EHR) and practice management solutions, today announced the launch of its new Patient Portal, powered by BridgeInteract, a pioneer in patient engagement platforms. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders to create a seamless and user-friendly portal experience for pediatric practices and the families they serve.

"We believe patient engagement is key to improving health outcomes," said Gretch Ellis, Chief Product Officer at Office Practicum. "Office Practicum's integration with Bridge, an excellent partner who has continually expanded its functionality to support our pediatric community, will help decrease staff workload and avoid provider burnout. It will allow our clinicians to foster deeper connections with their patients and families by empowering them to take an active role in their care."

The partnership between Office Practicum and Bridge showcases the power of collaboration to drive innovation in healthcare. John Deutsch, CEO of Bridge, shared his thoughts, stating, "Bridge is excited about our new partnership with Office Practicum after our long history of providing patient engagement solutions to the pediatric specialty. We are committed to empowering parents and guardians with our unrivaled suite of digital tools to manage their dependents' health."

About Office Practicum

Office Practicum is a champion for pediatricians and the children and families they serve. Committed to reducing the complexity of running a pediatric practice, OP is designed for the clinical, operational, and financial needs of independent pediatric practices with solutions that support all stages of a child's growth. OP's pediatric EHR, practice management, and revenue cycle management services are offered alongside telehealth, 24/7 answering services, website design, online reputation management, and SEO findability services. Together, they provide a full suite of solutions pediatricians need to grow and support their practice. Office Practicum supports thousands of providers across 48 states. For more information, visit www.officepracticum.com .

About Bridge

With over ten years of experience crafting industry-leading patient engagement platforms, Bridge offers a comprehensive and customizable solution with extensive functionality for patients and parents of patients to manage their care. A white-labelable solution, BridgeInteract integrates seamlessly with EHR technology for a rich user experience and improved office efficiency. Learn more about BridgeInteract at www.bridgeinteract.io.

