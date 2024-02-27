Advancing Precision Medicine: Frederick Health's Landmark, Strategic Collaboration with MEDITECH and GenomOncology

CLEVELAND, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick Health, a leading healthcare system headquartered in Frederick County, Maryland, has chosen GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform, seamlessly integrated through the industry-leading MEDITECH Expanse Genomics solution, to elevate its precision medicine program.

As a dynamic health system with 25 locations, Frederick Health is dedicated to delivering a range of healthcare and wellness services. With a team of over 4,000 team members, Frederick Health is steadfast in its mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in their community.

To augment their program offerings and better cater to their community's needs, Frederick Health has successfully implemented Expanse Genomics as part of its MEDITECH Expanse Electronic Health Record (EHR). This strategic integration empowers Frederick Health's healthcare professionals to order genetic tests, analyze discrete results, and guide effective treatments based on specific genetic profiles, directly inside their Expanse EHR.

In order to further advance the capabilities of Expanse's precision medicine offering, Frederick Health also leveraged GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform within Expanse Genomics. Enabled via the GenomOncology Precision Oncology API Suite and a seamless integration developed by MEDITECH and GenomOncology, the Frederick Health team has expanded access to comprehensive precision medicine information within the EHR, bolstering their overall decision support capabilities.

GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform harmonizes the latest precision oncology insights, encompassing a rich set of annotations, ontologies, and curated content from public, licensed, and proprietary sources. With the GenomOncology Precision Oncology Platform, Frederick Health has access to meticulously curated precision oncology information, including clinical trials and approved therapies, enabling their team to make more informed recommendations for patients in a more time-efficient manner.

"We continue to enhance our Precision Medicine & Genetics program through Expanse Genomics and now our partnership with GenomOncology's platform, including treatment options with clinical trials and approved therapies. This capability is a differentiator in the healthcare market and allows us to continue our mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community," said Jackie Rice, Vice President and Chief Information Officer with Frederick Health.

"This groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind solution marries the vast amount of data in the EHR, allowing organizations such as Frederick Health to view and act upon specifically matched therapies and clinical trials right within their everyday EHR workflow," says Jennifer Ford, MEDITECH's Manager of Product Management. "The advent of true precision medicine within the EHR promises to change the way oncologists treat patients today and in the future, and promises better patient outcomes."

Bryan Storch, Vice President of Client Services at GenomOncology, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Frederick Health opens up new avenues for delivering precision oncology care. The depth of information within the GenomOncology Precision Oncology Platform, coupled with the capabilities and expertise of the MEDITECH Expanse Genomics solution, empowers Frederick Health clinicians and researchers with the knowledge necessary to guide their patients' overall treatment opportunities."

About Frederick Health

Frederick Health provides comprehensive healthcare services to the residents of Frederick County. The system includes Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health Medical Group, Frederick Health Employer Solutions, Frederick Health Home Care, and Frederick Health Hospice. Frederick Health Medical Group is a multi-specialty practice with more than 120 providers, 22 specialties and 25 locations across the county. The system has several ambulatory care locations, the freestanding James M Stockman Cancer Institute, four urgent care locations, and the Frederick Health Village. With 4,000 team members, Frederick Health provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness services to support its mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community.

For more information on Frederick Health, visit www.frederickhealth.org .

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations around the globe to expand their vision of what's possible with Expanse , the world's most intelligent EHR platform. Expanse answers the demands of an overburdened workforce: personalized workflows, intuitive functionality, interoperable systems, and innovative AI applications, all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on X/Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads.

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology is a software company that provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve cancer care. GenomOncology strengthens precision oncology programs by transforming valuable, but unusable data, into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform (POP) powers its comprehensive set of end-to-end software solutions that enhance decision support. POP combines both proprietary content and public and licensed data sets with your internal patient data to provide you the information necessary to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com .

