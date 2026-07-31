Advancing Precision Oncology with Biomarker-driven Strategies and Digital Data Solutions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how biomarker and next-generation sequencing strategies can improve patient identification, trial design and execution in precision oncology. The featured speakers will discuss decentralized and hybrid recruitment approaches, high-quality clinical endpoint data and the use of real-world evidence across the development lifecycle. Attendees will also explore how AI-enabled data extraction and linked clinical and genomic datasets can strengthen evidence generation and support access to targeted therapies.

TORONTO, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision oncology is transforming cancer care by enabling therapies to be matched to the molecular characteristics of individual patients. As biomarker-driven development expands across tumor types, sponsors face increasing challenges in identifying eligible patients, optimizing trial execution and generating the evidence needed to support regulatory, reimbursement and clinical decision-making.

This webinar will explore strategies for advancing precision oncology across the development lifecycle. Topics will include the evolving biomarker landscape and testing approaches, innovative methods for identifying and recruiting biomarker-eligible patients through decentralized and hybrid trial models and the growing role of high-quality clinical data and real-world evidence in accelerating development and demonstrating value.

The discussion will also highlight how AI-enabled data extraction, linked clinical and genomic datasets and modern evidence-generation strategies are helping sponsors gain deeper insights, improve trial efficiency and support broader adoption of precision therapies.

Register for this webinar to learn how precision oncology strategies can strengthen biomarker-driven patient identification, trial execution and evidence generation.

Join Mark Yates, MD, PhD, Director of RWE Strategy and RWD Solutions, PPD clinical research business, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Jai Balkissoon, MD, FACS, Global Vice President, Head Cell and Gene Therapy, Medical Science & Strategy, Oncology, PPD, clinical research business, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Ethel Pilati, Executive Director, Project Management, Precision Medicine in Oncology, Lead, PPD clinical research business, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Anu Bansal, MD, MS, VP, Head of Oncology, Medical Imaging, Endpoint Data, CLARIO, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific; Jane Li, Senior Director, Pharma and CRO, Life Sciences Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific; and Yarden Ginsburg, Senior Patient Recruitment & Engagement Lead, Patient First Digital Solutions, PPD Clinical Research Services, Thermo Fisher Scientific, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing Precision Oncology with Biomarker-driven Strategies and Digital Data Solutions.

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