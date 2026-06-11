Advancing Prehospital Care in Texas: Delta Development Team Supporting the State's $10 Million Whole Blood Initiative

TUCSON, Ariz., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Development Team, Inc. (DDT), a leader in advanced healthcare technology, is supporting the rollout of Texas' landmark $10 million statewide initiative to expand prehospital whole blood access. Regional Advisory Councils (RACs) across the state are actively procuring critical solutions to support implementation and improve patient outcomes, with DDT serving as a key technology partner.

Delta Development Team's blood storage technology and BloodCOMM® monitoring support Texas' $10 million statewide whole blood initiative.

Through this effort, RACs are deploying DDT's blood storage technologies - the APRU6L and ICE2L - alongside BloodCOMM®, an advanced blood operations monitoring platform, enabling complete blood oversight at both the agency and statewide level from collection to the point of disposition. Together, these solutions play a critical role in ensuring safe storage, transport, and utilization of whole blood in emergency medical settings.

This initiative represents one of the most significant investments in prehospital care to date, aiming to expand access to life-saving whole blood transfusions across all 254 counties in Texas. The program builds on growing clinical evidence demonstrating that early whole blood transfusion in trauma care can reduce mortality and improve outcomes, particularly in patients experiencing life-threatening hemorrhage.

In regions where prehospital whole blood programs have already been deployed, early results are promising. Programs in urban areas such as Dallas have shown improved survival rates among critically injured patients when whole blood is administered in the field, underscoring the importance of rapid intervention before hospital arrival. Under the new initiative, that same capability is now extending to rural and geographically dispersed regions of the state, where longer transport times to definitive care can make early transfusion even more critical.

The successful rollout of this initiative depends not only on funding, but also on effective coordination between EMS providers, hospitals, and blood banks. Robust infrastructure and real-time visibility are essential to overcoming the operational challenges of maintaining proper storage conditions, minimizing waste, sustaining adequate supply, and ensuring accurate traceability.

The adoption of DDT's technologies and BloodCOMM® gives RACs and EMS agencies the infrastructure to address these challenges through continuous monitoring, traceability, and data-driven oversight of blood products throughout the prehospital environment — all from a single platform.

"While the City of Corpus Christi is the largest urban center in our region, the majority of the area we serve is rural. After receiving state funding, we were able to purchase Delta APRU units for the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Tri-County EMS, and Kingsville Fire Department. The Delta team has made training, implementation, and ongoing monitoring of the units remarkably straightforward. As a result, we successfully launched the Corpus Christi Fire Department's whole blood program on June 1 of this year. As a program manager, the ability to log into a single platform to monitor temperatures, verify daily inspections, and maintain documentation for our whole blood units has been an invaluable time-saving tool," said Roland Padilla, Regional Whole Blood Program Manager for the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council (CBRAC).

"This initiative reflects the collective commitment of clinicians, EMS providers, and policymakers to improve trauma care across Texas," said Montgomery Leija, CEO of Delta Development Team, Inc. "By combining clinical best practices with the right technology infrastructure, we can help ensure that whole blood is available where and when it's needed most, ultimately saving more lives."

As the program expands statewide, continued collaboration among stakeholders will be essential to maximize impact, support adoption, and generate the data needed to demonstrate long-term success.

About Delta Development Team, Inc.

Delta Development Team is a leader in advanced healthcare technology, specializing in the development of innovative healthcare solutions that improve patient care in emergency medical settings. From military-grade equipment to cutting-edge devices and highly intuitive software monitoring for prehospital and hospital environments, DDT's mission is to provide life-saving tools that make a real difference in the field of emergency healthcare. For more information about Delta Development Team's products and innovations, visit deltadevteam.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Delta Development Team