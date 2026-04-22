Supporting the Front Line of Lifesaving Care: Celebrating Milestones in Prehospital Whole Blood Programs

Celebrating the agencies, partnerships, and measurable outcomes advancing lifesaving whole blood transfusion before hospital arrival.

TUCSON, Ariz., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, forward‑thinking emergency medical services agencies are redefining what lifesaving care looks like and bringing whole blood directly to patients when every second counts. As several agencies mark recent anniversaries of their prehospital blood programs, Delta Development Team is proud to recognize their measurable impact and reaffirm our commitment to supporting the teams who make these programs possible.

Emergency medical services teams deliver whole blood transfusions in the field, marking one year of measurable progress in prehospital care.

These milestones represent more than program longevity. They represent lives saved, families kept whole, and communities strengthened through innovation, partnership, and preparedness.

Louisville Metro EMS: One Year of Prehospital Blood in Action

Louisville Metro Emergency Medical Services officially marked the one‑year anniversary of its prehospital blood program on April 13, 2026. As of April 3, 2026, the program already demonstrated extraordinary outcomes:

82 units of whole blood administered to 74 patients





86% of non‑traumatic cardiac arrest patients survived and were discharged home





78% trauma patients treated





84% penetrating trauma





16% blunt trauma

Major Erin Spyrka, MPA, BS, NRP, CP‑C, CCP, EMS Education Coordinator and EMS Honor Guard Commander for Louisville Metro EMS, highlighted the significance of these results:

"Pre‑hospital blood has transformed hemorrhage care in Louisville. The numbers prove that lifesaving resuscitation doesn't start at the hospital—it starts with us."

We are honored to support Louisville Metro EMS as they continue to lead with data‑driven care and a clear commitment to improving patient survival before hospital arrival.

Los Angeles Regional Prehospital Blood Program: One Year of Saving Lives

In California, the Los Angeles regional prehospital blood program reached a major one‑year milestone serving communities across Los Angeles.

Program highlights include:

More than 2 million Californians served





100+ prehospital blood transfusions delivered





1,000+ community blood donations supporting the program





Less than 2 percent EMS blood waste

These results reflect not only operational excellence, but the strength of collaboration between EMS agencies, community donors, and supporting partners who believe that access to blood should begin in the field, not at the hospital doors.

Ventura County Fire Department: One Year of Measurable Impact

As part of the regional effort, Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) has reached its own one‑year milestone and shared outcomes that underscore the lifesaving value of prehospital blood.

After one year of operation, the Ventura County program reports:

Blood units handled: 186





Blood units administered: 38





Patients transfused: 36





Trauma patients discharged alive: 73.33%





Transfusion reactions: 0





EMS blood waste: 1.08%

Reflecting on the program's progress, Ventura County Fire Department shared:

"After one year, we are proud and humbled to have helped save lives. This program reflects the strong partnership VCFD shares with our local LEMSA, Ventura County Medical Center, Vitalant Blood Bank, and our partners at Delta Development. Our Firefighter‑Paramedics approach every patient with the same care they would give their own family, rising to the responsibility of protecting and preserving life every day."

— Edward Campana, Crew Chief (AIROPS 15), Whole Blood Program Manager, Wildland & Aviation Division

The Ventura County data further illustrates how strong regional partnerships and disciplined program execution translate directly into patient survival while maintaining exceptionally low waste and zero transfusion reactions.

Proud to Support Those Who Save Lives

Every prehospital blood transfusion program represents a shared commitment—to preparation, to innovation, and to doing everything possible for patients in their most critical moments. We are proud to support these agencies with products and solutions that help make early, effective hemorrhage control a reality.

As these programs continue to grow, so does their impact, proving that when blood is available sooner, survival follows.

For agencies interested in launching or expanding their own whole blood programs, Delta Development Team offers comprehensive guidance based on real‑world prehospital experience. Learn more about program development, operational considerations, and best practices by visiting our Whole Blood Program Guidance page here.

To see how these programs are being successfully implemented across the country, we also invite readers to explore recent case studies and success stories on our blog. These firsthand accounts highlight the impact of prehospital blood transfusion programs and provide practical insights for agencies looking to improve trauma care in their communities.

Delta Development Team is a leader in advanced healthcare technology, specializing in the development of innovative solutions that improve patient care in emergency medical settings. From military-grade equipment to cutting-edge devices and highly intuitive software monitoring for prehospital and hospital environments, DDT's mission is to provide life-saving tools that make a real difference in the field of emergency healthcare. For more information about Delta Development Team's products and innovations, visit deltadevteam.com or contact [email protected].

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SOURCE Delta Development Team