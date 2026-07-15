Forward Blood Is Not a Medical Problem. It's a Logistics Problem.

Delta Development Team has started solving it.

TUCSON, Ariz., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The future battlefield will not allow us to rely on rapid evacuation as the primary solution to hemorrhagic shock. That is not a prediction; it is the design requirement that drives everything we build at Delta Development Team.

Allied forces adopt APRU 6L to sustain blood access in contested environments. Post this Designed for the battlefield, Delta Development Team's APRU 6L helps deliver lifesaving blood products closer to the point of injury, strengthening medical readiness and operational resilience.

For years, military medicine has treated blood as something that follows the casualty. You stabilize, you evacuate, and blood is waiting at the other end. That model worked when evacuation windows were measured in minutes. In tomorrow's contested environments, where adversaries deliberately target logistics networks, medical infrastructure, and medevac routes, those windows will be measured in days. The old model does not just underperform in that environment. It fails.

Uncontrolled hemorrhage remains the leading cause of preventable death in combat. The clinical answer has been understood for decades: get blood to the point of injury, fast. The harder problem has always been the logistics. How do you maintain tight thermal stability across 90-plus hours of continuous operation in austere environments? How do you do it on a platform that deploys aboard a helicopter, operates in silent-and-dark mode without interfering with night-vision equipment, and sustains itself without external power infrastructure? How do you build something rugged enough for a contested forward edge but precise enough to meet blood bank standards? And how do you maintain operational oversight of those blood assets, knowing where they are, what inventory remains available, and when intervention or resupply is required?

Those are engineering problems. They are the ones DDT has spent years solving.

The allied nations getting this right, including leading European defense partners, as well as Israel, Australia, and Canada, share a common understanding: forward blood capability is not an advanced medical amenity. It is a prerequisite for operating in a degraded logistics environment. Distributing temperature-controlled blood products across an operational area creates resilience exactly where traditional medical supply chains are most vulnerable. It means a wounded soldier's survival is not contingent on an evacuation route that an adversary has already mapped.

Recent European investments in forward blood capability are among the clearest signals yet that allied forces are moving from doctrine to operational reality. That commitment is now evident in the field, with DDT's APRU 6L selected for military operations and placed directly into service with allied forces. It reflects a planning and operational leadership environment that has internalized a difficult truth: if blood is not already forward when casualties occur, it is already too late.

For military medical planners focused on force modernization, the question is no longer whether to push blood forward. It is how to build a distributed, resilient network that keeps it there, in the right temperature range, on the right platforms, accessible to the right personnel, regardless of what the adversary does to your logistics chain - and how to reallocate that capability in real time as operational conditions shift.

That is the problem worth solving. The nations building that capability now will have a decisive advantage when it matters most.

Montgomery Leija is Chief Executive Officer of Delta Development Team, which develops battlefield-proven blood storage, warming, and monitoring solutions for military and civilian organizations operating in austere environments. Learn more at deltadevteam.com.

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SOURCE Delta Development Team