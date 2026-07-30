Advancing Prevention: EHE Health & Prenuvo Partner to Integrate Whole-Body MRI into Proactive Care

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EHE Health, the nation's leading preventive healthcare provider, today announced a new partnership with Prenuvo, the leader in proactive whole body MRI screening. This partnership solidifies the shared mission of making proactive health screenings more accessible and central to preventive care.

Prenuvo provides a non-invasive MRI that screens for hundreds of conditions across 33 organs in a single session. It's designed to help identify conditions like tumors, aneurysms, many cancers sometimes as early as stage 1, organ disease, and other structural changes in the body — often before symptoms appear. Executive and self-pay members will have access to the Prenuvo Whole Body Scan at an exclusive $400 discount. Members will be able to access the discount via a QR code after completing an EHE Health exam. After completing a scan, patients can access their report in the Prenuvo App or Dashboard and schedule a Prenuvo Results Review Appointment to review findings with a Prenuvo provider.

Using spacious, open-bore MRI scanners, Prenuvo's Whole Body Screening is fast (under 1 hour), safe (no harmful radiation), and non-invasive (no contrast). The scan can help identify many cancers, sometimes as early as stage 1, aneurysms, and hundreds of other conditions, including metabolic and neurological diseases.

"Our partnership with Prenuvo strengthens our commitment to helping people take a more proactive approach to their health," said Dr. Neal Mills, Chief Medical Officer at EHE Health. "It's another way we're empowering individuals with early detection, informed decision-making, and high-quality preventive options."

This partnership allows members to conveniently complete both their annual exam and a Prenuvo Scan close to home or on the road, with clinics available in major cities across the U.S.

"Early detection only matters if it's accessible and meaningful," said Andrew Lacy, founder and CEO of Prenuvo. "This partnership with EHE Health allows us to deliver meaningful insights that can support ongoing health awareness and more informed conversations with healthcare providers."

Select EHE Health members can now access their Prenuvo discount. To learn more about Prenuvo benefits for EHE Health members, visit www.prenuvo.com.

About EHE Health

EHE Health is a national preventive healthcare provider network that partners with mid- and large-sized employers to give their employees and beneficiaries an entry point to organized healthcare, beginning with prevention. Named by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the Best Workplaces in healthcare, EHE Health is headquartered in New York City and has over 200 health clinics across the U.S., staffed by a network of curated primary care physicians and clinicians. For over 100 years, EHE Health has been an innovator and leader in helping people live longer, healthier lives with personalized preventive care. For more information, visit us at www.ehe.health.

About Prenuvo

Prenuvo makes proactive health screening seamless and more widely accessible. Combining high-quality technology with radiation-free and non-invasive imaging assessments, Prenuvo's patient-centric design is optimized to assess the body holistically, providing individuals with a detailed overview of their health. Prenuvo's exclusively-affiliated Radiology group partners consist of 100+ radiologists who help risk-stratify each patient report, keeping in mind healthcare complexities from the patient's perspective, the treating clinician's perspective, and the healthcare system's perspective.

Prenuvo currently operates in 26 clinics across North America, Australia, and Europe. To find your nearest Prenuvo, please visit here. Learn more at www.prenuvo.com and connect with Prenuvo here.

SOURCE EHE Health