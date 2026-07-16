EHE Health Announces Access to GRAIL's Galleri® Test

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EHE Health, the nation's leading preventive healthcare provider, today announced a collaboration with GRAIL to offer the Galleri® multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test to select EHE members. The announcement reflects a mutual focus on screening for cancer earlier, when intervention may be more effective.

EHE Health will offer the Galleri test as an optional, post-exam enhancement for executive employees and self-pay members. The test is indicated for those over the age of 50 who are not actively being treated for cancer. This test acts as an additional tool to support earlier, informed decision-making as part of a broader proactive care strategy.

Nearly 70% of cancer-related deaths are linked to cancers that currently have no recommended screening options. The Galleri test was developed to help address this gap by screening for a shared cancer signal associated with more than 50 cancer types before symptoms appear, including those without currently recommended screenings like, pancreatic, ovarian and liver/bile duct cancers. In clinical studies, the Galleri test demonstrated a greater than 90% accuracy rate in predicting cancer signal origin.

Eligible members will have access to the Galleri test at an exclusive $150 discount after their EHE exam, bringing the total cost to $799. If a patient wants to complete the Galleri test, a consult with an independent clinical provider is set up to discuss eligibility. If approved, a blood draw is scheduled at Quest or via at-home phlebotomist. Following blood draw and laboratory processing, results delivery and any necessary follow-up care coordination are also managed by that independent clinical provider. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Neal Mills noted that this announcement reflects EHE's continued expansion of access to emerging health technologies. "This effort underscores our commitment to responsible, evidence‑based care and earlier evaluation through innovative screening models."

Megan Hall, PhD, Vice President of Medical Affairs at GRAIL added, "We believe expanding access to innovative screening tools is an important step toward detecting cancer earlier, when intervention is more effective. We're proud to collaborate with EHE Health to help make the Galleri multi-cancer early detection test available to eligible members as part of a broader preventive care strategy."

EHE Health members will be able to access their Galleri discount beginning in mid-July. To learn more about the Galleri test, visit https://grail.com/galleri-test/the-test/.

About EHE Health

EHE Health is a national preventive healthcare provider network that partners with mid- and large-sized employers to give their employees and beneficiaries an entry point to organized healthcare, beginning with prevention. Named by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the Best Workplaces in healthcare, EHE Health is headquartered in New York City and has over 200 health clinics across the U.S., staffed by a network of curated primary care physicians and clinicians. For over 100 years, EHE Health has been an innovator and leader in helping people live longer, healthier lives with personalized preventive care. For more information, visit us at www.ehe.health.

The Galleri test identifies DNA in the bloodstream shed by cancer cells and does not predict future genetic risk for cancer. The Galleri test does not detect a signal for all cancers and not all cancers can be detected in the blood. False positive and false negative results do occur.

SOURCE EHE Health