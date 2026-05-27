EHE Health Appoints Chief Medical Officer to Advance Clinical Strategy

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EHE Health today announced the appointment of Dr. Neal Mills as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Mills will oversee clinical operations, health navigation, referral services, and medical policy, helping guide the organization's next phase of growth in preventive care.

EHE Health Appoints Dr. Neal Mills to Chief Medical Officer

As a globally recognized physician executive, Dr. Mills brings deep expertise in large-scale clinical strategy, population health, and corporate health governance. His work has consistently focused on building prevention-first models that improve access, coordination, and long-term health outcomes. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Global Chief Medical Officer at Goldman Sachs, where he led global health strategy and supported the health and wellbeing of employees around the world. His background closely aligns with EHE's mission to modernize and expand access to preventive care, making it more connected, thoughtful, and responsive to the people it serves.

"EHE Health has long set the standard for preventive care, across the employer space and beyond. I'm thrilled to help advance that work and continue raising the bar for what prevention can deliver," said Dr. Mills.

He joins EHE during a period of continued growth and clinical expansion, as the organization deepens its commitment to delivering proactive, personalized preventive care to working populations nationwide.

"As we continue to evolve our preventive care model, clinical leadership is foundational," said Greg Mansur, Chief Executive Officer of EHE Health. "Dr. Mills brings the depth of experience, perspective, and rigor needed to strengthen our clinical foundation while advancing innovation across the care journey, ensuring we deliver an experience that remains personal, evidence‑based, and built for long‑term health."

About EHE Health

EHE Health is a national preventive healthcare provider network that partners with mid- and large-sized employers to give their employees and beneficiaries an entry point to organized healthcare, beginning with prevention. Named by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the Best Workplaces in healthcare, EHE Health is headquartered in New York City and has over 200 health clinics across the U.S., staffed by a network of curated primary care physicians and clinicians. For over 100 years, EHE Health has been an innovator and leader in helping people live longer, healthier lives with personalized preventive care. For more information, visit us at www.ehe.health.

SOURCE EHE Health