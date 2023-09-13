Advancing Safety and Autonomy: The Role of Displays in ADAS and Autonomous Driving - A Look at Key Market Trends and Technologies

The global automotive displays market is undergoing a transformative phase, bringing cutting-edge display technologies to the automotive industry.

From 2024 to 2034, this dynamic market is set to redefine the interaction between drivers and vehicles, enhancing infotainment systems, instrument clusters, head-up displays (HUDs), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and even autonomous driving.

Display Technologies Reshaping Automotive Interfaces:

Automotive displays have emerged as the pivotal interface between drivers and vehicles, facilitating not only vital information but also entertainment.

This market encompasses a diverse array of display technologies, including Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD), Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED), Thin Film Transistor LCD (TFT-LCD), Thin-film electroluminescent (TFEL) displays, Head-Up Displays (HUDs), 3D displays, Computer-Generated Holography (CGH), Light Field Displays (LFD), Spatial Light Modulators (SLM), flexible displays, transparent displays, curved displays, and more. As electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving take center stage, the role of vehicle-mounted displays is expanding.

Market Trends and Key Areas of Focus:

  • Infotainment Systems: Revolutionizing the in-vehicle entertainment experience.
  • Instrument Clusters: Redefining the driver's information dashboard.
  • ADAS and Autonomous Driving Displays: Enabling crucial visual feedback for safer driving.
  • Smart Mirrors and Pillar Displays: Enhancing visibility and safety.
  • Mini-LED and Micro-LED Displays: Pioneering efficient and vibrant display solutions.
  • Smart Glass: Innovating privacy and augmented reality experiences.
  • Quantum Dot and Electrophoretic Displays: Advancing display technology.
  • Plasmonic Displays: Pushing the boundaries of visual information.
  • Heads-up Contact Lens: The future of augmented reality in vehicles.
  • Metamaterials: Unlocking unprecedented possibilities.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

The market is driven by evolving consumer demands for advanced automotive displays, the rise of EVs, the emergence of autonomous driving, and the pursuit of enhanced safety and entertainment. However, challenges include addressing the digital divide and ensuring access to these advanced technologies for all.

Global Market Outlook:

Market revenues for various display types and technologies are projected to expand significantly from 2018 to 2034, offering a comprehensive outlook for industry stakeholders. Regional analyses are provided to shed light on regional dynamics.

Key Industry Players:

Profiles of 62 prominent companies in the automotive display technology space are presented. These include Continental, Envisics, Hyundai Mobis, LG Display, Samsung Display, TCL, Visteon, WayRay, and many more, showcasing the innovative leaders shaping the future of automotive displays.

