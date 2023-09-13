Advancing Safety and Autonomy: The Role of Displays in ADAS and Autonomous Driving - A Look at Key Market Trends and Technologies

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Automotive Displays 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive displays market is undergoing a transformative phase, bringing cutting-edge display technologies to the automotive industry.

From 2024 to 2034, this dynamic market is set to redefine the interaction between drivers and vehicles, enhancing infotainment systems, instrument clusters, head-up displays (HUDs), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and even autonomous driving.

Display Technologies Reshaping Automotive Interfaces:

Automotive displays have emerged as the pivotal interface between drivers and vehicles, facilitating not only vital information but also entertainment.

This market encompasses a diverse array of display technologies, including Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD), Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED), Thin Film Transistor LCD (TFT-LCD), Thin-film electroluminescent (TFEL) displays, Head-Up Displays (HUDs), 3D displays, Computer-Generated Holography (CGH), Light Field Displays (LFD), Spatial Light Modulators (SLM), flexible displays, transparent displays, curved displays, and more. As electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving take center stage, the role of vehicle-mounted displays is expanding.

Market Trends and Key Areas of Focus:

Infotainment Systems: Revolutionizing the in-vehicle entertainment experience.

Instrument Clusters: Redefining the driver's information dashboard.

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Displays: Enabling crucial visual feedback for safer driving.

Smart Mirrors and Pillar Displays: Enhancing visibility and safety.

Mini-LED and Micro-LED Displays: Pioneering efficient and vibrant display solutions.

Smart Glass: Innovating privacy and augmented reality experiences.

Quantum Dot and Electrophoretic Displays: Advancing display technology.

Plasmonic Displays: Pushing the boundaries of visual information.

Heads-up Contact Lens: The future of augmented reality in vehicles.

Metamaterials: Unlocking unprecedented possibilities.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

The market is driven by evolving consumer demands for advanced automotive displays, the rise of EVs, the emergence of autonomous driving, and the pursuit of enhanced safety and entertainment. However, challenges include addressing the digital divide and ensuring access to these advanced technologies for all.

Global Market Outlook:

Market revenues for various display types and technologies are projected to expand significantly from 2018 to 2034, offering a comprehensive outlook for industry stakeholders. Regional analyses are provided to shed light on regional dynamics.

Key Industry Players:

Profiles of 62 prominent companies in the automotive display technology space are presented. These include Continental, Envisics, Hyundai Mobis, LG Display, Samsung Display, TCL, Visteon, WayRay, and many more, showcasing the innovative leaders shaping the future of automotive displays.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Evolution of automotive displays

2.2 Market trends

2.3 Main types of displays

2.4 Display technologies for Automotive

3 GLOBAL MARKET REVENUES

3.1 By display type

3.2 By display technology

4 INFOTAINMENT SYSTEMS

4.1 Overview

4.2 Display Technologies for IVI Systems

4.3 Market outlook

5 INSTRUMENT CLUSTER DISPLAYS

5.1 Overview

5.2 Benefits

5.3 Display Technologies for Instrument Clusters

5.4 Market outlook

6 HEAD-UP DISPLAYS (HUD)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Trends

6.3 HUD Display Technologies in automotive

6.4 HUD Content and Features

6.5 Automotive models incorporating HUDs

6.6 Automotive HUD companies

6.7 Advanced HUDs

6.8 Market Outlook

7 FLEXIBLE AND CURVED DISPLAYS

7.1 Technologies

7.2 Flexible Display Applications in Automotive

7.3 Market challenges

7.4 Companies

7.5 Market outlook

8 ADAS AND AUTONOMOUS DRIVING DISPLAYS

8.1 ADAS sensors

8.2 Display technologies

8.2.1 Touchless/gesture human-machine interfaces (HMI)

8.2.2 Transparent displays

8.2.3 3D displays

8.2.4 Flexible displays

8.2.5 AR/VR integration

8.3 Market outlook

8.4 Companies

9 SMART MIRRORS AND PILLAR DISPLAYS

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Smart Mirror Technologies

9.2.1 Digital side mirrors

9.2.2 E-mirror

9.2.3 Smart rearview mirror

9.2.4 Key benefits of smart mirrors

9.3 Pillar-Mounted Displays

9.3.1 Types

9.3.2 Benefits

9.4 Market Outlook

9.5 Companies

10 3D DISPLAYS

10.1 Overview

10.2 3D displays in autonomous vehicles

10.2.1 Multiview 3D displays

10.2.1.1 Description

10.2.1.2 Approaches

10.2.1.3 Integral imaging technologies

10.2.2 Spatial LFDs

10.2.3 Computer-generated holography (CGH) displays

10.3 Market challenges

10.4 Companies

11 TRANSPARENT DISPLAYS

11.1 Technology overview

11.2 Automotive applications

11.2.1 Side windows

11.2.2 Smart windows

11.2.3 Micro-LEDS

11.2.4 HUD enhancement

11.2.5 Privacy partitions

11.3 Market challenges

11.4 Companies

12 MINI-LED DISPLAYS

12.1 Technology overview

12.1.1 Quantum dot films for Mini-LED displays

12.1.2 Perovskite colour enhancement film in Mini-LEDs

12.2 Automotive applications

12.2.1 Dashboard Displays

12.2.2 Head-Up Displays (HUDs)

12.2.3 Digital Instrument Clusters

12.2.4 Ambient Lighting

12.2.5 Exterior Lighting

12.3 Companies

13 MICRO-LED DISPLAYS

13.1 Overview

13.1.1 Display configurations

13.1.2 Transparency

13.1.3 Borderless

13.1.4 Flexibility

13.2 Applications in automotive

13.2.1 Flexible Display

13.2.2 Transparent Display

13.2.3 Splicing display

13.2.4 Signalling & communication

13.2.5 Head-up display (HUD)

13.2.6 Lighting (Automotive matrix headlamps, intelligent lighting)

13.3 Market challenges

13.4 Companies

14 SMART GLASS

14.1 Smart dimming

14.2 Transparent suspended particle device (SPD) displays

14.3 Polymer dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) films

14.4 Market challenges

14.5 Companies

15 OTHER DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES

