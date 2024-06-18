Advancing Safety Practices in Logistics: STG Logistics Recognized by Dow

Freeport, Texas Location Receives Safety Excellence and Safety Sustainability Awards

CHICAGO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics , the nation's largest provider of port-to-door services and supply chain solutions for cargo owners and logistics providers, is proud to be recognized by Dow for safety excellence. STG's Freeport, Texas drayage operation received two safety awards for work accomplished in 2023: Dow's Safety Excellence Award and Dow's Safety Sustainability Award.

These honors were received at the 2023 Awards and Recognition Ceremony for Contractor Safety Performance, held on April 16th at the Dow Academic Center in Lake Jackson, Texas. These awards showcase STG's commitment to the highest standards of operational and workplace safety and reflect STG's dedication to ensuring every employee returns home safely each evening.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of our incredible employees and our onsite safety team. It takes enormous effort and skill to operate safely on a chemical production site. We pride ourselves on an unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and health of our employees," said Paul Svindland, STG's Chief Executive Officer.

The Safety Excellence Awards are presented to companies that have worked at least 50,000 hours while meeting stringent on-site safety requirements, which include a high non-injury self-report rate, no recordable injuries and participation in on-site Environmental Health and Safety activities. The Safety Sustainability Awards are given to companies who have worked a minimum of 20,000 hours a year and have an injury rate less than the sites over a four-year period.

"These awards are a tangible result of our "Safe Today, Home Tonight" approach to employee health and safety," said Svindland. "Safety is at the core of every decision we make at STG, and we know the well-being of our workforce is critical to our success as a company."

For more information about STG Logistics, please visit www.stgusa.com .

About STG Logistics

STG is a leading national containerized logistics services provider including asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and transloading services and over-the-road FTL and LTL services. With over 35 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG has access to every major rail ramp and port in the country. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

About DOW

Dow is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

