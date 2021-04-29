Advancing Technologies Amplify the Spread of Digital Kiosk Solutions

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New technologies are helping change the way people interact with commerce. For example, interactive kiosks help prevent long queues at public places, such as inquiry counters at railway stations, banks, and malls and check-in counters at airports. An increase in the adoption of interactive kiosks in the retail segments is also expected to be a major growth driver for this market. Such systems provide moving brand experiences inside or outside of brick-and-mortar locations. As a result, many manufacturers are now acquiring or collaborating and partnering with software providers to build out software design capabilities to develop and offer a complete interactive solution consisting of hardware, application software, and related services. And overall, the global interactive kiosk market size is expected to reach USD 45.32 Billion by 2028, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Additionally, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) .

Furthermore, high sales of sports betting kiosks are attributable to their increasing adoption at sports clubs, sports stadiums, betting shops, and gambling clubs. In fact, the overall sports betting sector has registered a CAGR of about 8% over the course of the forecast period, followed by the casino sector. However, the popularity of gambling as a leisure activity is likely to turn restaurants, resorts, and hotels into lucrative end users. "The sports betting kiosk market remains highly consolidated, with leading players expanding territories of the entire industry. Leading players gain with the first-mover's advantage through the development of customized and value-added sports betting kiosks. With their high exposure in numerous geographies, leading players can offer maintenance services to address issues arising in their unique solutions. For instance, in 2017, Kambi Group PLC announced the launch of a new online sports betting solution in Pennsylvania. This solution offers 24/7 sports betting services to wagers," according to Transparency Market Research.

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) just announced breaking news regarding, "a strategic partnership with Nevatronix, a market leader in the design, development and scaled production of next-generation electronics solutions.

The partnership will see Tevano and Nevatronix collaborate closely on the design and production of new, cutting-edge, digital kiosk-based technology concepts and products, developed to meet emerging trends across industry sectors that include: fintech, gaming and retail.

Founded over 25 years ago, US-based Nevatronix is Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company's 75-strong workforce operates from a 70,000 ft2 state-of-the-art facility designing and delivering new and highly-innovative digital kiosk and technology hardware concepts for a global client base.

Watch video about Nevatronix here: https://www.tevano.com/partners/

'The industry credibility, experience and priority access to extensive design, development and manufacturing infrastructure that comes with our close strategic relationship with Nevatronix cannot be underestimated,' said David Bajwa, CEO of Tevano. 'Having the ability to develop strong IP, successfully manage supply chains and deploy cutting-edge solutions - at pace - to meet shifting markets and business trends, has incredible value for Tevano as we go forward. We're thrilled to be working hand-in-hand with Nevatonix and believe our stakeholders will come to view this as a key partnership as it helps fuel our Company's growth and development.'

As Founder & CEO of Nevatronix, Ara Tcholakian has worked closely with Tevano's executive team since the Company's inception, bringing over two decades of industry expertise and extensive IP knowledge to the development of Tevano's debut product, the Health Shield™ temperature scanning device.

Ara said of the partnership, 'I'm very excited for us to build on what Nevatronix has already been able to achieve with Tevano. I believe Tevano has enormous potential for exponential growth with its Health Shield device and the growing line of innovative products it has in advanced stages of R&D. We're seeing shifts in consumer behaviours that are supporting dramatically-increased use of screen-based technologies and this is only going to grow the markets Tevano is able to successfully address going forward.'"

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) unveiled a reimagined store design last September rolling out to 200 locations in 2020, which ended in early 2021, and 1,000 by next fiscal year of 2021 that officials said will create a "seamless" omni shopping experience with more self-checkout kiosks and contactless payment options. "We're working hard to make it easy for customers to be able to toggle between their physical experiences that are in the store and their digital journeys," Whiteside said in an interview with USA TODAY. "We think customers are going to really enjoy and find this a much easier shopping experience."

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) reported earlier in September a comprehensive plan designed to facilitate the safe return of meetings and conventions at the company's properties in Las Vegas and throughout the United States, subject to local regulations and restrictions. Health Pass services utilizing rapid on-site testing: MGM Resorts is partnering with biometric secure identity company CLEAR to leverage its new Health Pass technology. Health Pass is a touchless product that links verified identity with COVID-19 health insights – including a real-time health questionnaire, COVID-related test results and temperature checks – via integrated kiosks. This process was utilized in the National Hockey League's successful return to play at the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Toronto and Edmonton. Attendees approach a kiosk, where they receive a temperature check and scan their QR code to share their health insights. Depending on their COVID-related health information and their recent test results, users are issued a red or green Health Pass on their app.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from Wynn Resorts, announced earlier this month a multi-year content marketing and affiliate partnership with leading global technology and digital publishing platform, Minute Media, owner and operator of six global sports and culture brands including The Players' Tribune, FanSided, 90min, and The Big Lead. Under the deal, WynnBET will tap into Minute Media's diverse network of owned brands, media personalities, athlete influencers, and open technology platform to create story-driven content that introduces WynnBET to an average of 60 million monthly users in the United States.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) five Kroger locations in Michigan offer self-service kiosk stations across the state for the renewal of tabs for your vehicles. Drivers just have to scan their renewal notice bar code, pay and print their vehicle registration card and license plate tab. The Secretary of State says the stations will be able to renew any existing automobile, motorcycle or watercraft registration. The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For tevano systems holdings inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com