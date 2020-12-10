Advancing the Next Generation in Private Equity the AppleSeed Companies Launches a Regulation CF Equity Crowdfunding Offering

"The AppleSeed Companies plans to open up private equity investments to everyone," comments Max W. Hooper, PhD., CEO Tweet this

The offering will be conducted on a best-efforts basis through the Wefunder Portal: https://wefunder.com/appleseedcompanies .

The AppleSeed Companies believes digital transformation and decentralized finance across the enterprise is radically changing how organizations: leverage customer networks; build sustainable platforms instead of products; transform data into assets; innovate rapid experimentation; and adapt value propositions.

The AppleSeed Companies fills a massive gap that currently exists in global markets in companies actively seeking capital funding, resources, expertise, liquidity, and services to grow without savvy expertise and counsel in financing, capital formation, networks, and marketplace experience. AppleSeed brings C-suite expertise, upper-tier experience in mergers & acquisitions, board of directors, capital formation, education in digital transition, digital finance, and the global marketplace. We believe that there is a large opportunity for the AppleSeed Companies' acquisition model with US$1.3 Trillion has been spent on Digital Transformation Technologies in 2018 (Source: IDC); and digital attributed as the main reason half of the companies on the Fortune 500 have disappeared since the year 2000 (Source: Pierre Nanterme, CEO of Accenture).

"Today is a significant moment for the AppleSeed Companies, as we launch our Regulation CF equity crowdfunding offering," said Chief Strategy Officer, A.J. Ripin. "We're excited to open up the opportunity of investment in our Company, and thus, extending, what we believe, will provide participation in disruptive change in the marketplace."

This is not an offer to buy or sell securities. Offers are only made through our Form C offering statement, which is available at www.wefunder.com/appleseedcompanies.

About AppleSeed Companies, Inc.

AppleSeed Companies, Inc. ("AppleSeed," the "AppleSeed Companies") is a digital transition organization helping companies factor digital transformation and decentralized finance into short-and long-term strategic decisions. The company focuses its acquisition strategy on well-vetted technology and innovation ventures with high growth potential, strong management teams, a large addressable market, and unique or proprietary products or services. AppleSeed may also target acquisitions to expand its unique combinations in strategic services. The Management Team believes its capital formation strategies allow the general public to participate in private equity investments.

www.appleseed.io

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The information set forth in this press release includes statements, estimates, projections with respect to our anticipated future performance and other forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "future" or "continue", the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, estimates and projections are based upon various assumptions that we made concerning our anticipated results and industry trends, which may or may not occur. We are not making any representations as to the accuracy of these statements, estimates or projections. Our actual performance may be materially different from the statements, estimates or projections set forth below. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Investing in Regulation CF offerings involves a high degree of risk. Securities sold through Regulation CF Offerings are typically not publicly traded and, therefore, are less liquid. Additionally, investors will receive restricted stock that is subject to holding period requirements. Companies seeking capital through Regulation CF Offerings tend to be in earlier stages of development and have not yet been fully tested in the public marketplace. Investing in Regulation CF Offerings requires a tolerance for high risk, low liquidity, and a long-term commitment. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment. Such investment products are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.

