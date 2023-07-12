ADVANCING TRANSPLANTATION TECHNOLOGIES: Bridge to HOPE Trial Demonstrates Promising Findings with Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion

News provided by

Bridge to Life Ltd.

12 Jul, 2023, 07:58 ET

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life Ltd., a leading global supplier of organ preservation and perfusion technologies, announced results from interim analysis of its multicenter, randomized, controlled liver clinical trial presented at the 2023 American Transplant Congress (ATC).

Continue Reading
VitaSmart Machine Perfusion System
VitaSmart Machine Perfusion System
VitaSmart logo
VitaSmart logo

The Bridge to HOPE Trial is being conducted under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved investigational device exemption (IDE) to evaluate the clinical safety and efficacy of static cold storage (SCS), the current standard for ex-vivo organ preservation, compared to SCS followed by hypothermic oxygenated perfusion (HOPE) with the VitaSmart™ Liver Machine Perfusion System.

Results from the planned interim analysis of the first 170 enrolled patients undergoing liver transplantation show a lower rate of early allograft dysfunction (EAD) in the HOPE arm (19%) compared to the SCS arm (39%), a statistically superior finding for the trial's primary endpoint. Trial results favor HOPE over SCS for other endpoints including:

  • HOPE achieved 100% liver graft survival at 6 months, while SCS achieved 91%
  • HOPE had a median hospital stay of 9.5 days, compared to 11.4 days for SCS
  • Biopsy-proven liver rejection at 6 months was lower in HOPE (10%) compared to SCS (18%)
  • Donation after circulatory death livers treated with HOPE had less ischemic cholangiopathy compared to SCS (5% vs. 14%), with 3 cases requiring re-transplant in the SCS arm compared to one in the HOPE arm

These benefits were observed without device-related serious adverse events.

Interim analysis trial results were recently presented at the ATC 2023 by David J. Reich, MD, Surgical Director of the Liver Transplant Program and Chief of Innovative Technology and Therapeutics at the Cleveland Clinic Transplant Center in Weston, FL and Lead Investigator for the Bridge to HOPE Trial. "The Bridge to HOPE interim study results are an encouraging contribution to the field of dynamic organ preservation that has increased transplant availability and improved recipient outcomes," said Dr. Reich. "We are hopeful that the research will lead to continued advancement of care for transplant patients."

"We're excited about these safety and efficacy findings for HOPE and VitaSmart," said Bridge to Life Chief Executive Officer Don Webber. "The trial investigators and study team have done outstanding work to reach the interim analysis milestone well ahead of schedule. We're looking forward to results from continued follow-up of trial participants and to presenting this encouraging data to FDA."

Patients in the Bridge to HOPE Trial will be followed for 12 months after transplant surgery.

https://bridgetolife.com

SOURCE Bridge to Life Ltd.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.