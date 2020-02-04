AdvancingX Announces Collaborative Agreement with ISS National Lab with the Goal of Reaching 2 Million Students, 5.5 Million Citizens Through STEM Programs, Career Training

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvancingX, a leader in collaborative team building, human behavior and STEM programs, announced today that the company has signed a collaborative agreement with the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory (ISS National Lab) to work together to develop outreach and educational projects and activities intended to engage and excite the next generation of researchers and explorers through the orbiting laboratory.

The International Space Station will celebrate its 20th year of consecutive service in space in 2020.

The ISS National Lab has established Space Station Explorers (SSE) as a community and multi-partner program to promote educational engagements with a broad array of scientific experiments. Members develop and deliver high-quality educational programs that feature STEM concepts and skills including the opportunity for students to design, build, launch and operate their own experiments on the ISS.

"Working with the ISS National Lab will help us fulfill our mission to inspire young people and deliver hands-on STEM programs directly to middle- and high-school students," said Dr. Eduardo Diaz, CEO of AdvancingX. "The ISS National Lab is a national treasure that is unlike any other laboratory in the world and we are proud to leverage the Lab as a platform for innovation and education."

AdvancingX has established free access to STEM-X Education programs aimed at engaging students leveraging industry-based content and transforming it into engaging student-led projects. The program is designed to connect science projects to career goals in space through the Career Astronaut Competition, Veteran Astronaut Training programs, and advancements in Optimal Team Design for Earth based organizations.

The STEM-X Education curriculum supports both K-12 and university programs. It is designed to stimulate international and cross-cultural innovation, teaching students to use collaborative intelligence to solve problems, develop technologies, improve current practices, and generate new avenues geared at economic and social progress. Students have the opportunity to learn and grow in an environment that embraces their talents and interests while also challenging them to improve and refine areas of creativity by learning from one another. The program also emphasizes the importance of philanthropy, challenging students to share their experiences, inventions, and discoveries with the greater community.

If you are an educational institution or educator and want you and your students to participate in the program, please visit us at https://stem.advancingx.com.

About the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory

In 2005, Congress designated the U.S. portion of the ISS as the nation's newest national laboratory to optimize its use for improving quality of life on Earth, promoting collaboration among diverse users, and advancing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. This unique laboratory environment is available for use by non-NASA U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The ISS National Lab manages access to the permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. For more information visit http://www.issnationallab.org/

About AdvancingX

AdvancingX is a research and technology leader in collaborative team building, human behavior and STEM programs for advanced markets including space exploration and the defense industry. AdvancingX has developed a metric for optimizing team design called the OTI which measures functional characteristics, including cognitive and evaluative processes such as intentions, emotions, planning, and perception, known to influence team decisions and outcomes. The AdvancingX Stem Education facility is focused on a hands-on approach to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). AdvancingX has partnered with over 87 colleges globally. For more information visit http://www.advancingx.com

