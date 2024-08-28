ADVANCION EXPANDS PERSONAL CARE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF IN-HOUSE PRODUCED HEPES ULTRA PC™ BUFFER

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancion Corporation ("Advancion" or "Company") today announced the commercial launch of HEPES ULTRA PC™ buffer for the global personal care market. HEPES ULTRA PC (INCI: Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid) is a robust pH stabilizer suitable for a wide range of personal care and color cosmetics applications, including skin creams and lotions, toners, serums, cleansers, and sunscreens.

HEPES ULTRA PC buffer offers exceptional water solubility, heat resistance, and low cell membrane permeability, as well as excellent resistance to oxidation-reduction reactions and UV light. HEPES ULTRA PC buffer is a versatile formulating tool and can be used in combination with other ingredients to support the quality and performance of skincare and cosmetics products.

"We are constantly evaluating new opportunities to expand our personal care ingredients portfolio beyond amino alcohols to include other buffers and high value formulating tools, such as natural botanical extracts and now, HEPES ULTRA PC buffer," said Debby Neubauer, Global Business Manager, Home and Personal Care. "Our new product development efforts will continue to be focused on providing formulators and manufacturers with powerful, multifunctional ingredients that help meet growing market demand for high-performance and eco-friendly cosmetics and personal care products. We are looking forward to continuing our momentum with new product introductions with the commercial availability of our new, bio-based multifunctional amino alcohol later in 2024."

HEPES ULTRA PC buffer is produced by Advancion at its Sterlington, Louisiana manufacturing facility and is compliant with the latest worldwide standards and regulations governing personal care and cosmetics ingredients. Commercial samples of HEPES ULTRA PC are available for customer evaluation and qualification. For additional information or to order a sample, visit advancionsciences.com, or contact an Advancion representative at [email protected].

Advancion, formerly ANGUS Chemical Company, is a leading global producer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, home and personal care, and other consumer-oriented and industrial markets. The Company is one of the world's largest producers of life sciences buffers and other proprietary ingredients, providing high-performance products, best-in-class quality, and guaranteed supply security for more than 80 years. Through Expression Systems, an Advancion company, the Company produces innovative cell culture media formulations, cell lines, molecular tools and reagents used in the development and commercial manufacturing of advanced therapies. Advancion operates three manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Germany and serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is privately owned by Ardian and Golden Gate Capital, and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit advancionsciences.com.

