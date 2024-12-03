ADVANCION LAUNCHES NEXT-GENERATION MULTIFUNCTIONAL ADDITIVES FOR CONSUMER AND INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS

New-to-the-world ingredients are exclusively manufactured by Advancion and provide superior multifunctional performance with an excellent safety profile

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To address increasing global demand for ingredients with higher performance paired with an enhanced safety and sustainability profile, Advancion Corporation ("Advancion" or "Company") today announced the commercial launch of a next-generation portfolio of multifunctional additives based on its new aminoamyl alcohol technology platform.

"This innovation embodies our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, offering the market powerful, versatile and environmentally responsible solutions for today's complex formulation challenges," said Dr. Kathleen Havelka, Senior Vice President of Research, Development and Applications. "Our next-generation formulating ingredients were designed to deliver the qualities and performance formulators rely on for dependable and superior results while meeting increasingly stringent safety and regulatory standards across personal care, coatings, metalworking fluids, electronics and other essential end-use applications."

Advancion's new multifunctional additives are readily biodegradable and optimized for use in various end-use applications. The Company's new-to-the-world ingredients are sold under the following product names within each corresponding market:

Paints and coatings, and general industrial markets: OPTIMINE™ multifunctional additives provide exceptional performance as high-efficiency stabilizers, pigment co-dispersants and neutralizers, and are ideal for advanced waterborne coatings formulations with a low-VOC (volatile organic compound) and emissions profile.

provide exceptional performance as high-efficiency stabilizers, pigment co-dispersants and neutralizers, and are ideal for advanced waterborne coatings formulations with a low-VOC (volatile organic compound) and emissions profile. Personal care and cosmetics: ELEVANCE™ ULTRA multifunctional additives (INCI: Amino Methylisobutanol) provide superior hair fixative resin performance and pigment dispersion and are compatible with a wide range of commonly used natural and synthetic formulating ingredients supporting cleaner and more effective personal care products.

(INCI: Amino Methylisobutanol) provide superior hair fixative resin performance and pigment dispersion and are compatible with a wide range of commonly used natural and synthetic formulating ingredients supporting cleaner and more effective personal care products. Metalworking fluids: CORRGUARD™ SELECT multifunctional additives excel in multi-metal compatibility, provide high in-use pH buffering and excellent foam control, delivering outstanding performance in the most demanding metalworking fluids applications.

"This is a proud milestone for Advancion that demonstrates our commitment to innovation and high-performance," said David Neuberger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Advancion's new multifunctional additive platform was specifically engineered to deliver performance exceeding that of AMP (aminomethyl propanol) in formulations across all known market applications while simultaneously providing a best-in-class safety and toxicity profile. We are excited to deliver a new product family that redefines the standards for multifunctional ingredients and enables our global customers to create high-performance end-use products that meet the demands of today's markets and tomorrow's sustainability goals."

The commercialization of Advancion's latest new products is backed by extensive environmental, health and safety testing. The products are currently produced at Advancion's Sterlington, Louisiana facility, with future technology transfer and capacity investments planned for adding dual manufacturing capabilities at the Company's Ibbenbüren, Germany site.

Multiple commercial batches of Advancion's new multifunctional additives are available for formulation evaluation globally. Commercial volumes are now available for sale in Europe, select Asian and South American markets, and for use in the United States in personal care and cosmetics products only. OPTIMINE, ELEVANCE ULTRA and CORRGUARD SELECT multifunctional additives are REACH-registered substances and have successfully completed the initial registration process in China. U.S. EPA TSCA registration is currently in progress and the Company will pursue additional product registrations based on market demand. For additional information or to order a sample, visit advancionsciences.com , or contact an Advancion representative at [email protected] .

ABOUT ADVANCION

Advancion, formerly ANGUS Chemical Company, is a leading global producer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, home and personal care, and other consumer-oriented and industrial markets. The Company is one of the world's largest producers of life sciences buffers and other proprietary ingredients, providing high-performance products, best-in-class quality and guaranteed supply security for more than 80 years. Through Expression Systems, an Advancion company, the Company produces innovative cell culture media formulations, cell lines, molecular tools and reagents used in the development and commercial manufacturing of advanced therapies. Advancion operates three manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany and serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is privately owned by Ardian and Golden Gate Capital, and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit advancionsciences.com.

Follow Advancion on LinkedIn .

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Advancion Media Relations

Scott C. Johnson

+1 847-808-3769

[email protected]

SOURCE Advancion Corporation