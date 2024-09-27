ADVANCION PUBLISHES 2023 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

This is the Company's third annual sustainability report, which discloses progress against its environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics in 2023

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancion Corporation ("Advancion" or "Company"), one of the world's largest suppliers of life science buffers and other proprietary ingredients, today released its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report. This is the Company's third annual public report, which is available through the Advancion website at https://www.advancionsciences.com/sustainability .

The theme of this year's report, "Empowering Impact: Driving Sustainable Progress with Purpose," focuses on the positive contributions Advancion's ingredients and people are making to improve the environment, society and the economy. Advancion's 2023 Sustainability Report highlights the Company's progress against its environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, including:

Overview of the essential ways that Advancion's ingredients and specialized knowledge is enabling and enhancing the performance, efficiency and sustainability of end products and industries critical to modern life.

Reduction of Advancion's Total Recordable Case (TRC) injury rate from 0.65 in 2022 to 0.42 in 2023, including zero injuries across the Company's major manufacturing, research and development (R&D), and administrative facilities.

Expansion of the Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions data to include the Sterlington and Ibbenbüren manufacturing facilities, the Buffalo Grove Corporate Office and R&D Center, and the Expression Systems manufacturing and research site in Davis, California .

. Overall reduction in energy and water consumption, and waste generated during the year, as well as the positive increase in total hazardous waste diverted to beneficial reuse and energy recovery.

Updates on the Company's progress in further integrating sustainability into its core business strategy with the launch of new products developed from renewable raw material sources.

Reporting prepared in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards 2021, as well as other standards issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

"We are proud to share our latest sustainability report, which not only highlights our significant progress but also reflects the core values that guide every decision we make at Advancion," said David Neuberger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a leading global producer of specialty ingredients, we recognize our responsibility extends beyond delivering innovative solutions—we must also address the environmental, social and economic challenges of our time. This report underscores our progress and our dedication to driving positive changes across the markets and communities we serve. Our goal is clear: to deliver long-term value for our customers, employees and communities while safeguarding the health of our planet. We remain focused on accountability, transparency and continuous improvement as we work toward a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders."

ABOUT ADVANCION

Advancion, formerly ANGUS Chemical Company, is a leading global producer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, home and personal care, and other consumer-oriented and industrial markets. The Company is one of the world's largest producers of life sciences buffers and other proprietary ingredients, providing high-performance products, best-in-class quality and guaranteed supply security for more than 80 years. Through Expression Systems, an Advancion company, the Company produces innovative cell culture media formulations, cell lines, molecular tools and reagents used in the development and commercial manufacturing of advanced therapies. Advancion operates three manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Germany and serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is privately owned by Ardian and Golden Gate Capital, and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit advancionsciences.com.

