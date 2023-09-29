ADVANCION RELEASES 2022 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

News provided by

Advancion Corporation

29 Sep, 2023, 12:34 ET

The second annual sustainability report details progress across key sustainability pillars and highlights the Company's expanding role in addressing the emerging challenges of tomorrow

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancion Corporation ("Advancion" or "Company") today published its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report, the Company's second annual public report developed in accordance with the latest Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. Advancion, formerly ANGUS Chemical Company, is one of the world's largest suppliers of Life Sciences buffers and other proprietary ingredients, providing high-performance products, best-in-class quality and guaranteed supply security across various industries and applications.

At the core of Advancion's sustainability strategy is the concept of sustainable innovation, which is built on the Company's investments in continually enhancing product efficiency, performance and profile while developing advanced technologies that align with ever-evolving sustainability-oriented policies and regulations. Across all industries Advancion serves, the Company actively seeks solutions to address complex global challenges, such as natural resource and waste management, the transition to electrification and lightweighting of vehicle components, and life-saving healthcare treatments and advanced therapies.

Highlights from the 2022 Sustainability Report include:

  • Introduction of Advancion's ambitious 2030 goals aimed at reducing water, waste, energy and GHG intensity, expanding on the Company's longstanding commitment to environmental preservation and protection.
  • Overview of transformational investments made in 2022 to expand product lines and capabilities, enhancing the Company's focus on serving the global Life Sciences and Personal Care markets, including the acquisition of Expression System, LLC in November 2022.
  • Continued focus on promoting a zero-incident safety culture, which creates the foundation for the Company's safety performance results, which continue to significantly exceed industry averages.
  • Expanded disclosures related to Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as progress updates initiatives designed to reduce the Company's emissions and energy usage, which include the installation of a new 5 GWh/year solar plant at the Advancion manufacturing facility in Ibbenbüren, Germany.
  • Reporting prepared in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards 2021, as well as other standards issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

"Through our annual sustainability report, we reinforce our commitment to transparency and reflect on our transformational successes in helping drive positive change in our industry as well as in the essential industries we serve," said David Neuberger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As environmental and social concerns become more prominent, integrating sustainability practices into every aspect of our operations is a key driver of success for Advancion, our customers and our communities. We will continue to innovate, adapt and work together with all our stakeholders to further enhance our ability to help address the emerging challenges of tomorrow by continuously improving our own sustainability performance while supporting our customers' sustainability initiatives through the high-purity, high-performance ingredients we provide."

For more information about Advancion's sustainability platform and to download the 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report, visit advancionsciences.com/sustainability.

ABOUT ADVANCION
Advancion, formerly ANGUS Chemical Company, is a leading global producer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, home and personal care, and other consumer-oriented and industrial markets. The Company is one of the world's largest producers of life sciences buffers and other proprietary ingredients, providing high-performance products, best-in-class quality and guaranteed supply security for more than 80 years. Through Expression Systems, an Advancion company, the Company produces innovative cell culture media formulations, cell lines, molecular tools and reagents used in the development and commercial manufacturing of advanced therapies. Advancion operates three manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Germany and serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is privately owned by Ardian and Golden Gate Capital, and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit advancionsciences.com.

Follow Advancion on LinkedIn.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Advancion Media Relations               
Scott C. Johnson
+1 847-808-3769
[email protected]

SOURCE Advancion Corporation

Also from this source

ADVANCION ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL AVAILABILITY OF IN-HOUSE PRODUCED HEPES SODIUM SALT BUFFER

ANGUS COMPLETES CORPORATE REBRAND, CHANGES NAME TO ADVANCION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.