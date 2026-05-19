ADVANCION'S ELEVANCE™ ULTRA HONORED WITH 2026 C&T ALLĒ AWARD FOR ADVANCING MODERN HAIR CARE PERFORMANCE

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Advancion Corporation

May 19, 2026, 10:38 ET

Recognition highlights innovation in next-generation additive technology for high-performance personal care formulations

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancion Corporation ("Advancion" or "Company"), a global leader in life science buffers and proprietary specialty ingredients, today announced that its ELEVANCE™ ULTRA multifunctional additive has been named a winner of the 2026 Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) Allē Award in the Base Ingredient: Hair Care and Scalp Treatments category.

Presented annually by Cosmetics & Toiletries magazine, the C&T Allē Awards recognize scientific innovation and ingredient technologies that advance the cosmetics and personal care industry through meaningful performance, formulation versatility, and consumer impact.

ELEVANCE ULTRA is a next-generation amino alcohol designed to deliver exceptional neutralization performance while enhancing formulation aesthetics and functionality in modern hair care applications. Utilizing Advancion's proprietary aminoamyl alcohol technology platform, ELEVANCE ULTRA supports improved formulation stability, sensory enhancement, and optimized resin performance across a wide range of styling and treatment systems.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Debby Neubauer, Global Business Manager for Home and Personal Care. "ELEVANCE ULTRA represents the next generation of multifunctional amino alcohol technology, delivering formulators a powerful combination of performance, formulation flexibility, and modern product aesthetics. This award reinforces our commitment to advancing innovative ingredient solutions designed for the future of personal care."

Advancion's growing portfolio of innovative ingredients is designed to help formulators meet evolving performance, sustainability, and regulatory expectations across global personal care markets. For additional information or to order a sample of ELEVANCE ULTRA for evaluation, visit advancionsciences.com/contact, or contact an Advancion Life Sciences representative at [email protected].

ABOUT ADVANCION
Advancion is a leading global producer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, home, personal care, and other consumer-oriented and industrial markets. The Company is one of the world's largest producers of life sciences buffers and other proprietary ingredients, providing high-performance products, best-in-class quality and guaranteed supply security for more than 80 years. Through Expression Systems, an Advancion company, the Company produces innovative cell culture media formulations, cell lines, molecular tools and reagents used in the development and commercial manufacturing of advanced therapies. Advancion operates three manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Germany and serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is privately owned by Ardian and Golden Gate Capital, and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit advancionsciences.com.

Follow Advancion on LinkedIn.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Advancion Media Relations
Scott C. Johnson
+1 847-808-3769
[email protected]

SOURCE Advancion Corporation

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