advanco and Vantage Partner to Offer First Interoperable Pharma Traceability Solution

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanco SA today announced that it is partnering with Vantage Solutions to provide the first open, interoperable, and secure traceability solution for the Pharmaceutical Industry. advanco is widely recognized for its commitment to innovating track and trace software.

Current serialization solutions in the Pharmaceutical Industry can be up to 20 years old. While pharmaceutical traceability solutions have matured considerably, systems remain proprietary and difficult to interface with. Today's announcement directly addresses this shortcoming.

"With Industry 4.0. on the horizon, a digital-first approach will become the norm. The time is right for advanco and Vantage to jointly offer ARC/QU4RTET as a bundled L3/L4/L5 solution. ARC/QU4RTET is fully integrated to provide the Level 3 ARC platform serialization engine with the Level 4/5 QU4RTET traceability solution. This allows a fully flexible, seamless integration from line systems through ERP and warehouse solutions."

Use cases include allowing packaging sites to seamlessly add a different serialized case aggregation vendor to their existing line systems. Similarly, users can completely integrate their existing ERP/WMS solutions with the serialization solution, thus avoiding the need for multiple handhelds associated with segregated systems.

"We are excited to partner with advanco in offering the first open and scalable traceability system for the Pharmaceutical market," said Vantage President John Jordon. "The ARC/QU4RTET bundle is a secure and cost-effective option for Pharma companies seeking to comply with global regulations without fully replacing their existing infrastructure."

The complete solution will be available immediately from either company, and both will offer a wide range of options from on-premise to enterprise-level SaaS solutions. Under the arrangement, advanco will provide all software solution architecture and configuration, while Vantage will deliver design, implementation, and validation services. The companies will jointly offer ongoing support.

ABOUT VANTAGE

Vantage offers Project Management, Engineering Consulting, and Professional Technical Services for all areas of the manufacturing process. From raw material handling through finished product distribution and logistics, manufacturing consulting services cover raw material handling, process flow & equipment specification, bulk filling, product packaging, facility support, utility support, building management systems and distribution & warehouse.

More information can be found at www.vantagesolves.com

ABOUT ADVANCO

As the leading provider for Levels 2 to 5 Item Level Serialization, advanco has been offering extensive, holistic and mission critical solutions in the ﬁelds of supply chains as well as Track & Trace since 1981. It is now well into its second decade of providing leading solutions for the cross-industry serialization of products, with particular focus on the global pharmaceutical industry. Our Development and Support team draws on over 4 decades of experience in the supply chain sectors, arming our customers with an industry-leading software platform, known as ARC. This end-to-end solution works seamlessly through manufacturing, packaging, and along the entire supply chain, featuring Track & Trace. The software is customized to suit current and future needs, while optimizing existing customer systems.

The ARC solution offers maximum flexibility, extremely high security, and governmental compliance, without sacrificing quality standards. The result provides our customers with a significant competitive advantage.

More information can be found at www.advanco.com

