Advangelists Releases AdCreatr™

"We did considerable research into the demands of both in-house and agency media buyers, identifying a strong need for integrating the construction of ads directly within the Advangelists platform," said Deep Katyal, CEO of Advangelists. "Our market survey observed that disconnected creative and media processes were the largest challenge media operations people endure, as well as the biggest hinderance to campaign production timelines and overall performance"

The survey and results can be viewed at https://www.advangelists.com/ad-ops-poll

AdCreatr™ adds creative management of mobile and desktop advertising to the existing Advangelists platform, allowing Clients to easily build and traffic engaging personalized creative without switching platforms. "In our experience, most ad tech routinely breaks at the point of hand-off between two disparate platforms," continued Deep. "Our philosophy with Advangelists has been to eliminate those seams by integrating all functions and features into a single ad tech operating system."

The component was designed to streamline production timelines while simultaneously enabling greater creativity. Using templates, a marketer can implement robust functionality into their ad units, increasing campaign engagement measures up to 6x. Templated features available include engaging games, 360˚ video, photo/camera integrations, augmented reality, and others. Mobile phone advertisers can take advantage of the phone's haptics and other features to improve engagement.

A creative gallery and examples can be viewed at https://adcreatr.advangelists.com

The company identified that personalized location-based messaging improves campaign performance over 18% on average. Integrating Mobiquity's POI (points of interest) database, AdCreatr™ can customize creative messages at scale to address an audience based on their proximity to a retail store, event, or branded location; serving a map or highlighting the distance to a nearby venue. Several automotive and retail clients have been testing AdCreatr™ in beta for over 3 months and have confirmed performance improvements.

"Most of my development team and I came from rich media backgrounds; AdCreatr™ has been a passion project which we knew we had to get right. I'm proud of result and the benefits it will bring to the creative, ad ops, and overall performance of our Client's campaigns," closed Deep.

The product has a roadmap to quickly expand into CTV, digital OOH, and other digital advertising formats.

About Advangelists and Mobiquity Technologies

Advangelists (www.advangelists.com) is a subsidiary of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a mobile first, next generation, platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company provides programmatic advertising technologies and precise mobile data insights on consumer behavior.

Mobiquity Technologies also maintains the largest location database available to advertisers and marketers through their data services division.

